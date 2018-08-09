Members of Rhode Island's State-Wide MLS to Receive Benefit of Bridge Interactive Listing Input

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Interactive® today announced that State-Wide MLS, which serves more than 5,000 members, is bringing the benefit of Bridge Interactive Listing Input, a streamlined and responsive add and edit system, to its members. Now live for State-Wide MLS members, Bridge Listing Input is a modern and mobile system for the input of their listing data and photos.

Bridge Interactive's Listing Input technology ensures State-Wide MLS members can create the highest quality listings to attract consumers to their properties. The robust solution allows for the upload of an unlimited number of high resolution photos that are automatically scaled to the size permitted by the MLS. Bridge Listing Input also ensures members remain in compliance with State-Wide MLS and Rhode Island Association of Realtors business rules for listing data.

"We're thrilled to deliver Bridge Interactive Listing Input to State-Wide MLS so its members can utilize the rich and streamlined listing creation interface," said Turan Tekin, director of MLS and industry development at Zillow® Group. "With Bridge Listing Input, State-Wide MLS members can create quality listings, faster and easier than ever before, using high resolution images and the device most convenient for them."

"State-Wide MLS aims to bring unparalleled value to real estate professionals through the technology and resources we provide. Bridge Interactive Listing Input is a fantastic addition to the robust suite of tools available to MLS subscribers which help them do their job more effectively and efficiently," said John Breault, Vice President of State-Wide MLS and Member Services.

Bridge Listing Input has facilitated the creation of more than 10,000 listings with more than 3,200 industry partners using the streamlined technology, saving them countless hours of inefficiently adding and editing listing data, resizing photos and sharing that data with others.

About Bridge Interactive



Bridge Interactive, owned by Zillow Group, Inc., makes it easier for real estate brokers and agents to create listings, send them places and use them to develop better marketing and more powerful software.

For more information about Bridge Interactive and its products, contact info@bridgeinteractive.com.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ : Z ) (NASDAQ : ZG ) houses a portfolio of the largest real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the web, which focus on all stages of the home lifecycle: renting, buying, selling and financing. Zillow Group is committed to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration and knowledge around homes, and connecting them with great real estate professionals. The Zillow Group portfolio of consumer brands includes real estate and rental marketplaces Zillow®, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments®, RealEstate.com and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. The Zillow Offers™ marketplace provides homeowners with the opportunity to receive offers from buyers, including Zillow, in some metropolitan areas. When Zillow buys a home, it will make necessary updates and list the home for resale on the open market. The company operates a number of business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, including Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow, Mortech, Bridge Interactive, StreetEasy, HotPads, Out East and New Home Feed are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Zillow Offers is a trademark of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. dotloop is a registered trademark of DotLoop, LLC. Naked Apartments is a registered trademark of Naked Apartments, LLC.

