Members Trust Company and AssetMark Announce New Relationship to Deliver More Trust and Estate Solutions to Financial Advisors

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Trust Company, a leader in providing directed and delegated trust and estate administration for RIAs, broker dealers and credit unions, is excited to announce a new strategic relationship with AssetMark, a leading provider of wealth management and technology solutions for financial advisors. This collaboration aims to enhance the trust and estate offerings available to advisors that leverage the AssetMark platform, providing them with comprehensive trust solutions with a concierge level of service.

Through this relationship, Members Trust Company will join AssetMark's Trust Connections Program which links Financial Advisors with the most Advisor-friendly firms and helps deliver the expertise and services that financial advisors need to grow, retain and serve their trust clients.

"We are excited to align with AssetMark, a company known for its commitment to advisor success and client satisfaction," said Ken Lako, CEO of Members Trust Company. "This collaboration will enable us to expand our sales and service reach and provide AssetMark's advisors with access to top tier trust and estate resources that align with their goals," said MTC Chief Growth Officer, Jason Liu.

"We are always looking to serve financial advisors with all the expertise and support they need to make a difference in their clients' lives," said Brad Wheeler, President of AssetMark Trust Company. "Our growing advisor base continues to demand effective trust services solutions and Members Trust, not only will expand that access, but also we expect that their field support model will be a great fit for us." The alliance will also facilitate improved education and support for financial advisors, complementing the overall client experience.

About Members Trust Company

Members Trust Company is a nationally chartered trust company serving all 50 states and dedicated to solving the unique needs of RIAs, broker dealers, credit unions and clients. With a focus on trust and estate administration, Members Trust Company is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower institutions and advisors to achieve their goals. MTC has been serving its 6,000+ clients for nearly 40 years and is headquartered in Tampa, FL with offices in Colorado, Texas and Washington, D.C.

National Headquarters: 14055 Riveredge Drive, Suite 525 | Tampa, FL 33637 | (888) 727-9191

For more information please visit www.memberstrust.com.

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform whose mission is to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Its ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 9,000 financial advisors and over 263,000 investor households. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had over $127 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

