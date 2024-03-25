Members Trust Company Announces Appointment of Kei Sasaki as Chief Investment Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Trust Company (MTC), a nationally chartered trust company providing trust and investment services throughout the United States, today announced the appointment of Kei Sasaki, Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Mr. Sasaki's appointment will take effect on April 1, 2024. Mr. Sasaki succeeds Dr. Erik Davidson, MTC's Interim CIO.

Mr. Sasaki comes to MTC with a strong record of delivering competitive investment performance, growing businesses, engaging clients, and fostering strong strategic partnerships. He has deep experience in asset allocation, economic and capital market research, fixed income, real assets, alternative investments, and manager due diligence.

Most recently, Mr. Sasaki served as Sr. Vice President & Sr. Portfolio Manager for Northern Trust Wealth Management. At Northern Trust he also delivered economic, market, and portfolio management insights via public speaking and media engagements; designed the firm's first economic and market forecast digital dashboard; and, served on the firm's Investment Advisory Committee.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Mr. Sasaki held roles as Managing Director, Regional Chief Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank; and, progressive roles leading to Managing Director, Head of Equity Research for PineBridge Investments, LLC.

Mr. Sasaki is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), earned his M.B.A. from Fordham University, and a Bachelor of Science (International Business & Finance) from NYU, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Kenneth Lako, CEO of MTC commented: "We are excited to have Kei lead MTC's investment team. His strong track record, commitment to client and partner service, and his experiences coaching, mentoring and leading investment teams will clearly help advance MTC's strategic priorities. Kei is an excellent fit for MTC."

Mr. Sasaki stated: "It is an honor to be asked to join Members Trust Company and its accomplished team. I have great admiration for its long-standing mission to empower credit unions and their members. I am excited to be part of MTC's commitment to help further the credit union culture by delivering exceptional investment services to members and promoting their financial well-being."

Dr. Davidson stated, "having worked closely with Kei Sasaki for many years, I am thrilled that he is joining the already amazing team at Members Trust. Kei brings deep investment experience, keen insights, and strong leadership qualities to benefit the clients and partners of Members Trust."

About MTC

Since 1987, MTC has provided trust and investment services throughout the United States. Owned by America's credit unions, MTC aligns with the philosophy of its owners – to act in the best interest of its clients. MTC's credit union shareholders share its values and underpin its strength as a national trust and investment firm.

Trust services provided by Members Trust Company, a federal thrift regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Trust and Investment products are not NCUA/NCUSIF/FDIC insured. May lose value including the possible loss of principal. No financial institution guarantee. Not a deposit of any financial institution. This is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal or tax advice regarding your situation. For legal or tax advice, please consult your attorney and/or accountant.

