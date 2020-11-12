Members Trust Company Announces Elections of James Purdy, Diane Young, and Sara Trexler to its Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Members Trust Company, the national trust and investment services firm owned by credit unions, announced the election of three new members to its board of directors - James Purdy, Diane Young, and Sara Trexler.

"It is a testament to Members Trust Company's outstanding success that we continue to attract outstanding leaders in the fields of trust and estate planning, law, trust administration, and financial services," said Jonathan Rich, the board's chairman. "We are delighted to welcome James Purdy, Diane Young and Sara Trexler to our board."

James Purdy is the managing partner of the New York City law firm, Fulton Vittoria, LLP. Elected to Members Trust Company's board on February 5, 2020, Purdy brings over 30 years of experience in practicing trust and estate law. A major part of his practice focuses on advising banks and trust companies in estate and trust administration, and he sits on the boards of several charitable foundations established by his clients. Since his election to Members Trust Company's board, he has been appointed to serve on the Governance and Nominating Committee.

"After working for so many years advising banks and trust companies concerning the administration of trusts," Purdy said, " I'm looking forward to bringing that perspective to Members Trust, which has a wonderful representation among lawyers who work with corporate trustees."

Diane Young is the Chief Operating Officer of Navy Federal Financial Group (NFFG), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Navy Federal Credit Union. She joined NFFG on July 20, 2020, following the retirement of Patricia Wood, who had been at the organization's helm since 2015. On Members Trust Company's board, Young succeeds Wood as the director nominated by Navy Federal, a major shareholder of Members Trust Company.

Young began her career in the financial services industry as Vice President of Merrill Lynch in 1986. At NFFG, she is responsible for serving the financial, savings, and investment needs of credit union members. She has received the CEO Leadership Award at E*TRADE and the ESGR Patriot Award for creating a "culture of support" for military reservists on her team.

"Members Trust Company is a terrific partner to credit unions looking to offer top investment strategies for their members," Young said. "It is an honor to be nominated to its board and to work with such a diverse group of experienced professionals in continuing to deliver on the Members Trust's promise — acting in the best interest of the client." Young's election to the board takes effect as of November 10, 2020.

Sara Trexler is the Chief Legal Officer/General Counsel of State Employees' Credit Union, where she has worked for 37 years. After 20 years in SECU's branch network, she moved into operations, where she was the founding Senior Vice President of SECU's Trust Services division. Today, she leads the legal department and compliance areas of SECU. An active CFP ® professional as well as an attorney, she is highly involved on the American Bar Association's Credit Union Committee and serves as Vice-Chair of CUNA's Risk and Compliance Council.

Trexler's election to Members Trust Company's board, which takes effect November 10, 2020, follows the retirement of Bill Umphlett as the Executive Vice President of SECU's Financial Advisory Services. Trexler succeeds Umphlett on Members Trust Company's board as the director nominated by SECU, one of Members Trust Company's major shareholders.

Commenting on Trexler's election, SECU's President Mike Lord said: "We appreciate the excellent work that Members Trust Company does and the service our members receive through the close working relationship we have enjoyed with Members Trust Company over the years. Sara is already familiar with Members Trust Company's management from her days spent creating and leading our Trust Department. With a Masters in Trust Administration, a wealth of experience in trusts, and a thorough understanding of the field, she is superbly qualified and will make a fine contribution to the board of Members Trust."

About Members Trust Company Founded in 1987, Members Trust Company is the first national trust and investment firm owned by and for America's credit unions. Members Trust Company abides by the philosophy to act in the best interest of clients with unmatched financial expertise. With over $3 billion in assets for 40+ credit union partners, it has been nationally recognized for investment strategies that manage both risk and return.

