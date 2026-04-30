Members Trust Company Named 2026 CUSO of the Year by National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Trust Company (MTC), the nation's first chartered trust and investment management company wholly owned by credit unions, today announced it has been named 2026 CUSO of the Year by the National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations (NACUSO). The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact in advancing the credit union system.

This recognition reflects the partnerships and collective strength of the credit unions we serve. - Ken Lako, President & CEO

The honor was presented at NACUSO's Reimagine Conference, which celebrates organizations helping credit unions expand capabilities and better serve their members through cooperative business models.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Ken Lako, President and CEO of Members Trust Company. "This award reflects the collective strength of the credit unions we serve and the members they represent. MTC was built to enable credit unions to deliver sophisticated trust and investment solutions while maintaining the relationships and values that define the movement."

Members Trust Company was founded to address a critical industry need: providing credit unions with access to institutional-quality fiduciary and investment services without requiring them to build or maintain those capabilities independently. Today, MTC partners with credit unions nationwide to deliver trust administration, investment management, retirement services, and estate planning solutions that help retain assets and deepen member relationships.

This recognition reflects sustained investment in people, governance, technology, and strategic partnerships. MTC has focused on strengthening risk management and compliance, modernizing its operating platform, and supporting advisors and credit unions with scalable, client-focused solutions.

"Our approach has been deliberate," Lako added. "We have invested in the infrastructure and expertise required to support long-term growth while maintaining a disciplined focus on fiduciary responsibility. That balance is essential to serving credit unions and their members effectively."

NACUSO's award underscores the continued importance of collaboration across the credit union ecosystem. By working together, credit unions and their partners can expand access to complex financial services while preserving the cooperative model that differentiates the industry.

About Members Trust Company

Since 1987, Members Trust Company has provided trust and investment services throughout the United States. Owned by credit unions, MTC operates with a focus on acting in the best interest of clients while supporting the long-term success of its partners. Its structure and philosophy reflect the cooperative principles that underpin the credit union system.

Media Contact: Tamara Kidd, 813-386-8717

SOURCE Members Trust Company