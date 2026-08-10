Members Trust Company Welcomes Anna C. Weyl as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Consultant

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Trust Company (MTC), a premier provider of sophisticated wealth management and trust services, today announced that Anna C. Weyl, J.D., LL.M., has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Consultant. Weyl brings nearly two decades of experience in elite trust administration and private wealth business development and strategy. She will play a pivotal role in working with advisors and centers of influence to deliver fiduciary solutions tailored to the complex needs of their ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) clients across the Great Lakes and Northeast regions.

Anna C. Weyl, J.D., LL.M.

"Anna's combination of sophisticated technical expertise, advanced tax and fiduciary structuring, and genuine care for advisors and their clients makes her an excellent addition to our team," said Jason P. Liu, Chief Growth Officer at Members Trust Company. "Her deep knowledge and experience serving UHNW and HNW families will be a tremendous asset to our advisor partners, their clients, and our team. Just as importantly, Anna leads with integrity and approaches every relationship with thoughtfulness, compassion, and humility. We are incredibly excited to welcome her to Members Trust Company."

Weyl joins MTC after serving as Senior Vice President and Senior Private Wealth Fiduciary Strategist at Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A. In that role, she launched and led a national UHNW offering and served as a fiduciary partner to private wealth advisors, RIAs, and broker-dealer advisors.

Her extensive background includes executive leadership positions such as Senior Vice President and Manager of Trust Administration and New Business at RBC Trust Company (Delaware) Ltd. Throughout her career, she has also held fiduciary roles at First State Trust Company, Charles Schwab Bank, and Citigroup Trust, building extensive experience in trust administration, fiduciary risk management, client service, and business development.

She holds a Master of Laws in Taxation from Villanova University School of Law and a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from the Boston University School of Management. In addition, she successfully passed the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) examination and the bar examinations in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

For nearly a decade, Weyl served as a board member and vice president of The Community Coalition in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. The organization has distributed more than $8 million in support of collaborative local community initiatives.

Her addition to Members Trust Company underscores the company's ongoing commitment to attracting top-tier talent to deliver uncompromising, strategic wealth management solutions to its most discerning advisors and their clients.

About Members Trust Company

Members Trust Company is a nationally chartered trust company that partners with RIAs, broker-dealers, credit unions, and other financial institutions and professionals to deliver sophisticated trust and estate solutions. Through a collaborative, advisor-friendly approach, Members Trust Company helps individuals and families preserve, manage, and transfer wealth with confidence. The company combines deep fiduciary expertise, personalized service, and an unwavering commitment to integrity to help advisors, their clients, members, and other financial professionals navigate increasingly complex fiduciary needs. To learn more, visit www.memberstrust.com.

Media Contact:

Jason P. Liu

Chief Growth Officer

1-888-727-9191

[email protected]

www.MembersTrust.com

Trust services are provided by Members Trust Company, a federal thrift regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Trust and investment products are not NCUA, NCUSIF, or FDIC insured; may lose value, including the possible loss of principal; are not guaranteed by any financial institution; and are not deposits of any financial institution. This material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal or tax advice regarding your situation. For legal or tax advice, please consult your attorney or accountant.

SOURCE Members Trust Company