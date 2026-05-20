Members Trust Company Named One of America's Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies for Second Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Trust Company (MTC), a nationally chartered trust company serving wealth management professionals and their clients across the United States, has been named one of America's Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies by The Wealth Advisor for the second consecutive year. This repeat recognition underscores the firm's steadfast commitment to a non-competitive, collaborative fiduciary model, providing a stable, conflict-free foundation for advisors, attorneys, and CPAs navigating increasing trust complexity and regulatory scrutiny.

Ken Lako, President and CEO of Members Trust Company, continues to lead the firm's national expansion through a steadfast commitment to fiduciary excellence, advisor partnership, and operational discipline.

Published by The Wealth Advisor, the Advisor Friendly Trust Companies list evaluates firms based on factors including advisor collaboration, service model design, operational efficiency, and ability to support increasingly sophisticated estate and trust structures. The designation is widely referenced by advisors navigating trustee selection amid heightened regulatory scrutiny, multigenerational planning needs, and growing client expectations.

"Being recognized again as one of America's Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies reinforces the standard we hold ourselves to," said Ken Lako, President and CEO of Members Trust Company. "Advisors don't need a trustee that competes with them or inserts friction into their relationships. They need a partner that respects their role and executes consistently, bringing institutional-level fiduciary capability without bureaucracy. That philosophy is foundational at Members Trust Company."

As a federally regulated trust company overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), MTC delivers comprehensive trust administration and fiduciary oversight. Crucially, the firm remains intentionally non-competitive with advisors' investment management services, enabling wealth professionals to confidently retain their client relationships and strengthen continuity across generations.

"Advisor friendliness isn't something you declare, it's something you operationalize and earn daily," said Jason Liu, Chief Growth Officer of Members Trust Company. "It shows up in how quickly we respond, how clearly responsibilities are defined, and how deliberately our platform is designed to support wealth management professionals rather than complicate their work. This recognition tells us those strategic decisions matter and that our execution is resonating in the market. Advisors like us, and their recurring business speaks volumes."

The repeat recognition highlights MTC's disciplined focus on scalability and service consistency. Over the past year, the firm has continued to invest heavily in top-tier talent, technology, and operating rigor to ensure advisors have immediate access to a highly responsive and sophisticated trust partner.

To learn more about how Members Trust Company partners with RIAs, Private Wealth Advisors, Attorneys and other Financial Professionals to protect and grow client relationships, visit www.memberstrust.com or reach out directly to Jason Liu at [email protected].

Media Contact: Neil Archibald, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, [email protected], 813-386-8707

About Members Trust Company: Members Trust Company remains committed to delivering trust solutions that enable advisors to retain relationships, strengthen continuity across generations, and serve clients with confidence. They strive to provide advisor delight daily.

SOURCE Members Trust Company