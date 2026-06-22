Memberships at Crunch Fitness Southington, CT Go On Sale Saturday June 27th

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Crunch Southington is officially on as equipment installation is now underway at the brand-new gym located at 774 Queen Street. Fitness Holdings North America, one of the leading Crunch Fitness franchisees, is celebrating this exciting milestone as the club moves one step closer to opening its doors as the franchisee's 54th location and the first Crunch location in Hartford County.

Crunch Fitness Southington

Crunch Southington will host a one-day Founding Membership Sale on Saturday, June 27, giving prospective members a limited-time opportunity to secure special founding rates before the club opens. A limited number of founding memberships will be available, and interested members can join the VIP list at https://info.crunch.com/founding500-southington to reserve access to the offer and be notified when memberships officially go on sale.

As construction progresses, Crunch Southington is rapidly transforming into a dynamic fitness destination centered around Crunch's signature "No Judgments" philosophy. Designed to welcome people of all ages, backgrounds, and fitness levels, the club will provide a supportive, inclusive environment where members can pursue their goals, have fun, and feel empowered every step of the way.

Once complete, Crunch Southington will feature over 20,000 square feet of fitness space packed with extensive amenities, including a wide variety of cardio equipment, multiple Olympic lifting platforms, and dumbbells up to 120 pounds. Crunch Southington will also offer a dedicated recovery zone featuring Human Touch massage chairs, tanning, and a red light sauna, reinforcing the importance of recovery as an essential part of achieving long-term health and fitness goals.

Members will also have access to the exclusive CrunchONE Kickoff, a personalized fitness experience designed to help new members start strong. The program includes a detailed fitness assessment, a session with a certified coach, and a customized roadmap with a printed report outlining health and fitness goals, strategies, and next steps.

Crunch Southington will also offer a robust lineup of group fitness classes, including dance, hot yoga, Pilates, and more. The facility will feature the HIITZone™, a Crunch-exclusive training area built for high-intensity interval training and heart-pumping, team-based workouts on cutting-edge training grounds. Classes will be offered in the morning, afternoon, and evening seven days a week, members have flexible options to fit fitness into even the busiest schedules.

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch Fitness started modestly as a small gym in a basement studio in New York City's Greenwich Village in 1989 as a welcoming place for a diverse group of people to get fit. While Crunch believes in the power of fitness to improve lives, it also knows exercise is hard work and everyone can use a little more motivation. So, Crunch has fused fitness and entertainment to make serious exercise fun. Fitness Holdings North America is a 52-club and growing franchise of the Crunch Fitness brand, with Southington being its 54th club opening in July 2026 shortly after club 53 in Troy NY, and one more upcoming Connecticut club in Torrington, CT.

SOURCE Fitness Holdings North America