Memberships at Crunch Fitness Troy, NY Go On Sale Saturday

TROY, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Crunch Troy is officially on as equipment installation is now underway at the brand-new gym located at 120 Hoosick Street. Fitness Holdings North America, one of the leading franchisees of Crunch Fitness, is celebrating this exciting milestone as the club moves one step closer to opening its doors as the franchisee's 54th location and 10th Crunch location in New York.

Troy, NY Gym Layout

Crunch Troy will host a one-day Founding Membership Sale on Saturday, May 16, giving prospective members a limited-time opportunity to secure special founding rates before the club opens. A limited number of founding memberships will be available, and interested members can join the VIP list at https://info.crunch.com/founding500-troy to reserve access to the offer and be notified when memberships officially go on sale.

With equipment now arriving and being installed throughout the facility, Crunch Troy is quickly taking shape into a high-energy fitness destination built around Crunch's signature "No Judgments" philosophy, where serious fitness and fun come together under one roof.

Once complete, Crunch Troy will feature 37,000 square feet of fitness space packed with extensive amenities, including a wide variety of cardio equipment, multiple Olympic lifting platforms, dumbbells up to 120 pounds, Human Touch massage chairs, tanning, and a red light sauna.

Members will also have access to the exclusive CrunchONE Kickoff, a personalized fitness experience designed to help new members start strong. The program includes a detailed fitness assessment, a session with a certified coach, and a customized roadmap with a printed report outlining health and fitness goals, strategies, and next steps.

Crunch Troy will also offer a robust lineup of group fitness classes, including dance, hot yoga, Pilates, and more. The facility will feature the HIITZone™, a Crunch-exclusive training area built for high-intensity interval training and heart-pumping, team-based workouts on cutting-edge training grounds. Classes will be offered morning, afternoon, and evening, seven days a week, giving members plenty of ways to fit fitness into their schedule.

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch Fitness started modestly as a small gym in a basement studio in New York City's Greenwich Village in 1989 as a welcoming place for a diverse group of people to get fit. While Crunch believes in the power of fitness to improve lives, it also knows exercise is hard work and everyone can use a little more motivation. So, Crunch has fused fitness and entertainment to make serious exercise fun. Fitness Holdings North America is a 53-club and growing franchise of the Crunch Fitness brand, with Troy being its 54th club opening in June 2026, Southington CT number 55 shortly thereafter, and one more upcoming New York club in New Hartford, NY.

SOURCE Fitness Holdings North America