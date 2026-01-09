Fitness Holdings North America Announces a Second New Crunch Location Coming to Connecticut in Summer 2026

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To complement the already announced Crunch Fitness club coming to Torrington, Fitness Holdings North America has confirmed a second Connecticut location in Southington, with both clubs targeted to open in Summer 2026. The Southington club will span 25,000 square feet and, together with Fitness Holdings' existing Crunch Fitness location in Norwalk, will bring the group's Connecticut presence to three clubs statewide.

Olympic Platforms Available at New Crunch Connecticut Locations

These additions further accelerate Fitness Holdings' growth strategy in Connecticut, with nine additional Crunch Fitness locations currently in development across the state.

Designed to deliver the brand's signature "serious fitness meets fun" experience, both new clubs will feature Crunch's next-generation 3.0 design, with dedicated training zones and premium amenities built for every type of member—from first-timers to seasoned lifters.

"Our Connecticut growth is accelerating because communities here are asking for more accessible, high-quality fitness—and we're answering," said Mark Federico, CEO of Fitness Holdings North America. "With Southington and Torrington slated for Summer 2026, and nine more locations in the pipeline, we're building real momentum in the state."

Members can expect a full premium training experience, including expansive strength and cardio equipment, functional turf training, Olympic lifting platforms, the HIITZone™ small-group training experience, recovery options such as hydromassage, and a robust schedule of group fitness classes.

Club Highlights

25,000 sq. ft. Crunch Fitness in Southington, projected to open Summer 2026

Built with Crunch 3.0—our newest club design and layout

A modern mix of best-in-class cardio and strength equipment

Dedicated spaces for functional training and performance-based workouts

Olympic lifting platforms plus an expanded advanced cardio lineup

HIITZone™ small-group training experience

Recovery lounge featuring HydroMassage®

A full schedule of group fitness classes across multiple formats

Construction milestones, founding membership opportunities, and VIP preview event details will be announced in the coming months.

About Fitness Holdings North America

Fitness Holdings North America is one of the largest and fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchise groups in the country, operating in ten U.S. states: ME, VT, MA, NY, PA, NJ, DE, TN, GA, and CT. With a mission to deliver accessible, high-energy fitness experiences, the group continues to expand rapidly across Connecticut and the Northeast.

SOURCE Fitness Holdings North America