Membrain Announces New Prospect Engagement Playbooks Optimized for B2B Sales Teams

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Membrain has released its new Prospect Engagement Playbooks today, making it easier than ever for B2B sales teams to contact, qualify, and nurture sales leads in an effective, human-centered manner.

Membrain's customizable Prospect Engagement Playbooks enable sales organizations to build intelligent prospecting processes directly into salespeople's daily workflows to make it easy for them to connect person-to-person with prospects. Capabilities include qualifying criteria for customer fit, scheduled touches, email templates, and text snippets, meeting scheduler, embedded training, and enablement content delivered in context via Membrain's content hub.

"Prospecting is a classic challenge for sales organizations," says George Brontén, Membrain's founder and president. "Too many companies manage leads in an unstructured way, losing millions in potential revenues. Or, they resort to automated cadences that treat prospects like machines to be hacked, and end up annoying them and poisoning the relationship. Our new Prospect Engagement Playbooks make the prospecting process both easier and more relationship-based."

Membrain is the world's only Sales Enablement CRM purpose-built to help B2B sales teams sell more effectively. It provides a simple, beautiful, customizable workflow interface into which organizations can easily embed their sales process and methodologies, along with training and reinforcement, to guide, coach and support salespeople, as well as analyze and improve sales performance and strategy execution.

The Prospect Engagement Playbooks sit inside the Membrain platform, in a separate workflow in front of the pipeline of sales opportunities. This ensures that prospecting numbers don't contaminate important pipeline analytics, and enables leaders to analyze prospecting performance separate from opportunity management.

"Many companies make the mistake of placing marketing leads directly into the salesperson's pipeline," says Brontén. "This distorts sales KPIs, such as win rates and sales cycle times, and lowers effectiveness because salespeople spend too much time with unqualified leads. We've designed our prospecting module to sit in front of the pipeline, and introduced a disciplined way of qualifying leads to generate accurate and useful data for analysis, and pipelines with more momentum and better forecasts."

Unlike products designed for transactional or simple sales, Membrain's Prospect Engagement Playbooks are custom built with the complex b2b sales in mind. For companies who don't want to poison potential relationships with annoying automated messages and marketing-style "cadences," Membrain's Prospect Engagement Playbook provides a human-centered option that enables salespeople to take an intelligent, structured approach to build relationships that yield productive short- and long-term returns.

About Membrain

With clients in over 80 countries, Membrain is the #1 Sales Enablement CRM for teams working with complex B2B sales. Membrain makes it easy for sales teams to execute their sales strategy to achieve consistent sales performance. The software provides sales professionals with continuous guidance through the entire sales process, while enabling sales leaders to coach their team to a higher level of performance. Continually optimize your sales execution and elevate your salespeople to become a competitive advantage. Membrain has won multiple awards, including the Top Sales Awards and is ranked as a Top Performer by G2Crowd in four categories. For more information, visit www.membrain.com. Chat with us on Twitter and follow us on LinkedIn. Also, sign up for our award-winning blog The Art & Science of Complex Sales.

