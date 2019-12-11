memBrain Appointed As Digital Brand Licensing Partner For Church & Dwight

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- memBrain LLC, a leading global strategic marketing company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, has been appointed by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. as its brand licensing partner for new digital physical product categories, services, informational products, and other unique brand extensions, positioning the company for growth in innovative new markets and distribution channels.

Church & Dwight has long developed groundbreaking, authentic brand extensions for its portfolio of legacy brands; most notably, ARM & HAMMER's evolution into a wide range of products from laundry detergent to cat litter.

Forthcoming opportunities for Church & Dwight's brands will include partnerships with emerging digital platforms, subscriptions, services, and informational products, reflecting a commitment to constant innovation. Companies interested in such partnerships should contact memBrain LLC .

"Trust and authenticity are at the heart of fostering consumer loyalty in today's media-driven society. Creating strategic brand extensions that reflect this evolution in consumer behavior is an exciting assignment for our team. We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Church & Dwight, a company with an incredible portfolio of historically trusted brands, to uncover and bring these new digitally-driven brand extensions to market," said Jennifer Sullivan, president of memBrain LLC.

Below are some examples of the types of partnerships and licensing relationships that memBrain will be seeking on behalf of Church & Dwight:

ARM & HAMMER™ becomes the first trusted name in the home cleaning subscription service business.

Batiste™ Dry Shampoo partners with a leading blow drying salon.

Trojan™, America's #1 condom, partners with an innovative new health-tech start-up that is poised to disrupt the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

First Response™ continues its role as a provider of information for prenatal care through collaborations with health subscription services related to new moms.

OxiClean™, America's #1 versatile stain remover, powers leading online laundry subscription service.

In partnership, memBrain LLC and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will work together on these projects from inception to implementation.

"Technology and digital media have reshaped how consumers shop and interact with our brands. Consumers want and expect to experience brands in new and exciting ways, creating a tremendous opportunity for our powerful portfolio of trusted brands and products. Working with memBrain gives Church & Dwight the opportunity to build deeper connections with consumers, meeting them where and how they shop, through strategic collaborations and innovation-driven digital licensing partnerships," said Tammy Talerico-Payne, Director of Licensing at Church & Dwight.

ABOUT MEMBRAIN LLC

memBrain is a strategic marketing company that brings ideas to life across a wide range of industries through access, marketing innovation, and insights. Founded in 1999 by entertainment attorney/investor/entrepreneur, Ken Hertz of Hertz, Lichtenstein, & Young (whose clients include Will Smith, will.i.am, Gwen Stefani, Keith Richards, Celine Dion, and more), memBrain develops and executes entertainment, licensing, marketing, and strategic media programs on behalf of leading global brands and emerging industry leaders including Logitech, Intel, McDonald's, ASUS, Hasbro, UBS, and others. Find more information at http://membrainllc.com .

ABOUT CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., a $3.5 billion company, was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks. One of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods companies that has outpaced the Standard & Poor's by more than three times over the last 10 years, Church & Dwight is a leader in the Household Consumer Products and Personal Care industries, with such brands as ARM & HAMMER™, Trojan™, First Response™, Nair™, Spinbrush™, OxiClean™, Orajel™ and more. Find more information at https://churchdwight.com .

