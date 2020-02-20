Membrain Strengthens Commitment to Partner Growth in the United Kingdom

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Enablement CRM vendor Membrain announced today that Ian Bryan has joined the team and will lead partner growth in the United Kingdom.

Bryan brings a wealth of experience, enabling exceptional performance in his Group Managing Director role at Global Marine prior to joining the Membrain team. At Membrain, he will be responsible for activating the organization's network of U.K. partners, growing its numbers, and enabling each partner to maximize their sales and performance results.

This announcement comes following major improvements in 2019 to enable Membrain's partner channel. In the past year, the company launched a newly improved partner program, established an innovative and supportive pricing model, and introduced new capabilities that make it an even more valuable asset to sales training, consulting, and enablement partners.

"The U.K. is an important market for us, and Ian will expand our traction in 2020 and beyond. By working closely with the top sales development experts in the U.K., we aim to elevate the sales profession together. Combining commercial strategy, skills, and technology is what's needed to achieve excellence in sales," says George Brontén, Membrain's founder and CEO.

Bryan brings considerable board-level skills, experience and thinking to the role. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with the team at Membrain. I share their passion for excellence and innovation and am looking forward to helping them strengthen and grow their U.K. presence in 2020 and beyond," says Bryan.

About Membrain

With clients in over 80 countries, Membrain is the award-winning Sales Enablement CRM for teams working with complex B2B sales. Membrain makes it easy for sales teams to execute their sales strategy to achieve consistent sales performance. The software provides sales professionals with continuous guidance through the entire sales process, while enabling sales leaders to coach their team to a higher level of performance. Continually optimize your sales execution and elevate your salespeople to become a competitive advantage. Membrain has won multiple awards, including the Top Sales Awards and is ranked as a Top Performer by G2Crowd in four categories. For more information, visit www.membrain.com.

