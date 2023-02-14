Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $8.78 Billion by 2035 at a 7.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-tubular), by Configuration, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global membrane bioreactor market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.78 billion by 2035., expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2035. The global market is significantly driven by rising demand for membrane bioreactors from wastewater treatment plant establishments across the world.



According to the UN, water scarcity due to a lack of fresh resources is becoming a severe challenge and affecting around 40% of the global population, which is encouraging new establishments of wastewater treatment facilities. The increasing need for wastewater treatment plants is likely to drive the demand for membrane bioreactors.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate effect on global market growth owing to disruptions in the water supply network. The pandemic revealed weaknesses in the supply chain across the world. The post-COVID-19 world is likely to resort to creating local manufacturing capabilities and distributing their source requirements.



The rising awareness about proper sanitation in developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to fuel market growth. Various governments in Asia Pacific are taking initiatives to ensure proper sanitation facilities for the communities. For instance, the government of India has started Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to provide improved sanitation facilities.



The surging usage of membrane bioreactors in the industrial sector due to rising concerns over environmental pollution is expected to propel market growth. Industries such as textiles, food & beverages, power generation, oil & gas, mining, and pulp & paper are rapidly adopting these bioreactors owing to their improved effluent quality and low sludge production by them.



Key players in the market are actively focusing on several strategies including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product development, and geographical expansion to enhance market penetration. For instance, in June 2022, KemiraOyj and Veolia Wasser Deutschland announced a joint collaboration in the full-scale technology assessment of the new phosphorus recovery technology.



Membrane Bioreactor Market Report Highlights

The hollow fiber product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. Hollow fiber reactor offers lower operational and maintenance costs than multi-tubular and flat sheet membrane bioreactors

The side stream configuration segment is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising usage in the industrial sector owing to the improved effluent quality and reduced sludge production

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. This is attributed to the rising industrial manufacturing sector and the development of the sanitation treatment facilities

The Middle East and Africa is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period owing to the rising demand for membrane bioreactors from water desalination projects and the growth of the oil & gas industry

Key players are focusing on joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and product development. For instance, in September 2022, Danaher Corporation announced the merging of Cytiva and Pall Corporation to create the broadest bioprocess product portfolio in the industry

