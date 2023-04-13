Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2023: Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Growth

Apr 13, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global membrane bioreactors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during 2022 to 2028.
MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Increasing MBR Installations Due to Growing Urbanization
Growing urbanization affects the environment by diminishing the availability of resources due to population growth. It causes health complications due to pollution and congested living conditions. Water quality in urban areas is also low due to factory waste. Therefore, clean water has become the key objective in urban areas, boosting the demand for membrane bioreactors.
With increasing awareness of the harmful effects of contaminated water, the demand for membrane bioreactors in water treatment systems is expected to rise.
Moreover, increasing urbanization has increased the global demand for energy and water. With increasing production from power plants, the emission of effluents into water bodies needs to be under control, increasing the installation of membrane bioreactors. Following this, the membrane bioreactors market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.
Limited Availability of Clean Water
The limited availability of clean water, one of the most crucial global challenges, presents a major threat to economic growth, ecosystem health, and water security. The challenge of supplying sufficient and safe drinking water is further complicated due to climate change and the pressure of industrialization and economic development.
The industrial and public sectors consume significant amounts of freshwater while generating huge quantities of wastewater. If improperly treated, wastewater emission into the aquatic environment causes pollution, affecting public health and marine ecosystems.
Due to the increasing demand for water, recycling, and wastewater recovery have become popular trends. Wastewater reuse reduces the volume and environmental threat of released wastewater and lowers the pressure on the ecosystem driven by freshwater withdrawal. A membrane bioreactor is a wastewater management technology that reduces wastewater emission and increases water usage efficiency, thus balancing preserving aquatic environments and exploiting freshwater resources.
INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS
High Capital & Operational Cost of MBRs
Utilizing membrane bioreactors (MBR) for new installations enables higher wastewater flow or improved treatment performance in a smaller space than a conventional design, i.e., a facility that utilizes sand filters and secondary clarifiers. Historically, membranes have been used for smaller-flow systems due to the soaring capital cost of the equipment and high operation and maintenance (O&M) costs. At present, however, there is an increased use in larger systems.
Membrane bioreactor systems are appropriate for certain commercial and industrial applications. The high-quality effluent generated by membrane bioreactors makes it suitable for reuse and surface water emission applications necessitating extensive nutrients such as phosphorus removal. However, systems operating costs are also higher for membrane bioreactors due to the higher energy costs associated with sourcing to reduce membrane fouling, acting as a barrier to the growth of the membrane bioreactors market.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY MEMBRANE TYPE
The global membrane bioreactors market by membrane type is segmented as hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular. In 2022, the hollow fiber segment held the largest market share and dominated the membrane-type segment. Further, hollow fiber is estimated to be the most swiftly developing segment during the forecast period. Hollow fiber (HF) configurations comprise one of the three major configurations for membrane bioreactor technology. Hollow fiber membranes are almost always vertically oriented, with the aerators fitted to the frame or integrated with the membrane module. The fibers are generally offered with some slack to enable them to move laterally in the flow of air bubbles to airlift the sludge across the fiber bundle. Hollow fiber membranes are used almost entirely in immersed MBRs for municipal and industrial applications. They are mostly used in large installations based on their lower membrane aeration energy demand. Hollow-fiber membrane bioreactors (HFB) are used for culturing highly metabolic cells, especially hepatocytes, that require improved mass transfer compared to other cell types.
Segmentation by Membrane Type
- Hollow Fiber
- Flat Sheet
- Multi-Tubular
INSIGHTS BY SYSTEM CONFIGURATION
The submerged system configuration segment dominated the global membrane bioreactors market, accounting for a market share of over 57% in 2022. Submerged membrane bioreactors use a promising technology for water reclamation and wastewater treatment. It is a type of membrane bioreactor where two processes, separation and chemical reactions, occur simultaneously to produce a synergistic effect. This technology is employed in wastewater treatment for its lower sludge production and better effluent quality than conventional activated sludge processes.
Segmentation by System Configuration
- Submerged
- Side Stream
INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
The municipal application segment held the largest global membrane bioreactors market share in 2022. Globally, population growth has increased the demand for treated water. The scarcity of water resources has increased the demand for water recycling and water treatment services. Most of the wastewater treatment capacity offered by membrane bioreactors is for municipal wastewater treatment, as the overall flow of sewage is larger than that of industrial effluent. Municipal wastewater is usually treated to fulfill the statutory requirements for discharge into environmental waters.
Segmentation by Application
- Municipal
- Industrial
INSIGHTS BY SYSTEM TYPE
The global membrane bioreactors market by system type is segmented into gravity-based and pressure-driven. In 2022, the gravity-based segment held the largest share of the market. Gravity-based systems are immersed and usually utilize flat sheet or hollow fiber membranes equipped in bioreactors or subsequent membrane tanks. Gravity-driven membrane (GDM) filtration is one of the most favorable membrane bioreactor configurations and runs at an ultra-low pressure by gravity, needing minimum energy. It can treat different types of water, including diluted wastewater and surface water, with varying contaminant levels. It also primarily reveals attractive potential in water reuse or seawater pre-treatment.
Segmentation by System Type
- Gravity-based
- Pressure-driven
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The APAC region was the largest market for membrane bioreactors in 2022, accounting for over 39% of the global membrane bioreactors market share. Due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products in the region, the region is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization due to the migration of people from rural to urban areas is improving the standard of living in countries such as India, which offers various opportunities to expand the market in the country. Growing investments by the public sector in developing existing water and wastewater treatment systems with membrane bioreactor technology are also boosting market growth.
Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The global membrane bioreactors (MBR) market is fairly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major industry share. Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their position. Over the last few years, the industry has witnessed several acquisitions, strengthening companies' ability to offer multiple technologies and comprehensive solutions. However, the market is dominated by large players holding a significant industry share. Prominent players with a dominant presence in the global membrane bioreactors market include Evoqua Water Technologies, KUBOTA Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, and Veolia.
Key Vendors
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- KUBOTA Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions
- Veolia
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alfa Laval
- Aquatech International
- Asahi Kasei
- BioprocessH2O
- CITIC Envirotech
- Culligan
- HUBER SE
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Newterra
- Pall Corporation
- Parkson Corporation
- Pentair
- Saur
- Siemens
- Toray Industries
- WEHRLE
- Ovivo
- Smith & Loveless
- Lenntech
- DuPont
- Hinada
- MANN+HUMMEL
- MARTIN Membrane Systems
- Sanitherm
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Triqua International
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Demand for High-Quality Effluents
9.2 Increasing Mbr Installations Due to Growing Urbanization
9.3 Advances in Mbr Technology
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Limited Availability of Clean Water
10.2 Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations
10.3 Growing Demand for Hospital Wastewater Treatment
10.4 Rising Concern Regarding Waterborne Diseases
11 Market Restraints
11.1 High Capital & Operational Cost of Mbrs
11.2 Advanced Systems Require Skilled Workforce
11.3 Membrane Fouling
12 Market Landscape
13 Membrane Type
14 System Configuration
15 Application
16 System Type
17 Geography
18 Apac
19 North America
20 Europe
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
