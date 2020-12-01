Membrane Bioreactor Industry in India to 2026 - Featuring VA Tech Wabag, Ion Exchange India & SUEZ India Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Membrane Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi-Tubular), by Configuration (Internal/Submerged MBR and External/Side Stream MBR), by Capacity, by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market stood at around $79 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% to cross $ 100 million by 2025, owing to increasingly stringent environmental regulations for the recycling and reusing wastewater in the country.



Rising population is boosting the demand for clean drinking water, thereby creating pressure for reusing and recycling of water. Recycling and reusing of water generates significant demand for water treatment, which is further expected to positively impact the growth of the MBR market across the country. Shifting focus towards the installation of Centralized Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) coupled with increasing urbanization and rising population are expected to positively influence the country's membrane bioreactor market in the coming years. Moreover, most of the sewerage pipelines in India have not undergone modernization and advancements in terms of wastewater treatment technology, leading to unsatisfactory treated wastewater quality. Thus, there is need to upgrade the wastewater treatment system across the country, which is anticipated to fuel the adoption of membrane bioreactor technology in India during forecast period.



The Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market is categorized into membrane type, configuration, capacity, application, and region. Based on membrane type, hollow fiber membrane accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the coming years as it offers certain benefits over other types of membranes used in MBRs, such as high effluent quality and high volumetric load.



Based on application segmentation, municipal segment grabbed majority share in 2019 in the country's MBR market. Initiatives such as cleaning of river water and the demand for safe domestic drinking water fall under the municipal sector, which is anticipated to result in opportunities for MBR companies to develop technologically advanced treatment systems such as MBRs in order to meet stringent discharge standards as well as enable more reuse and recycling of wastewater across the country.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market are VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Ion Exchange India Ltd., SUEZ India Pvt. Ltd., Thermax India Ltd., UEM India Pvt. Ltd., Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd., Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Toray International India Private Ltd. (TIID), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd., Brisanzia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Hitachi Plants Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., among others.



The Objectives of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market on the basis of membrane type, configuration, capacity, application, region and company.

To estimate and forecast the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market size.

To segment and forecast the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market in terms of membrane type (hollow fiber, flat sheet and multi-tubular).

To segment and forecast the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market in terms of application (municipal, commercial and industrial).

To segment and forecast the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market in terms of configuration (Internal/Submerged MBR and External/Side Stream MBR).

To segment and forecast the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market in terms of capacity (less than 100 m3/day, 100 m3/day - 500 m3/day, >500 m3/day).

To segment and forecast the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market in terms of region such as North, West, South and East.

To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market.

To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in India membrane bioreactor market.

membrane bioreactor market. To evaluate pricing analysis in the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market.

To extract data for the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market, primary research surveys were conducted with membrane bioreactor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, the author analyzed various end-user segments and projected a positive outlook for the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market over the coming years.



The author calculated the Indian Membrane Bioreactor Market size by using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for types (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi-Tubular) was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, International Trade Centre, NRDWP Reports, Central Pollution Control Board, Water India Expo, Ministry of Corporate Affairs were also studied.



