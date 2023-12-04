Membrane Bioreactor Market to Reach $6.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Membrane bioreactors are widely used in water and wastewater treatment processes. The increasing global demand for clean water, coupled with stricter environmental regulations, has led to the adoption of advanced treatment technologies, including MBRs, which offer efficient removal of contaminants. Membrane Bioreactors offer several advantages such as higher quality effluent, MBRs produce high-quality treated water with low levels of suspended solids and pathogens, making it suitable for reuse or environmentally friendly discharge. Furthermore, MBRs generally require less space compared to conventional wastewater treatment systems since biological treatment and solid-liquid separation occur in the same unit.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Membrane Bioreactor Market By Configuration (Submerged and Side Stream), By Product (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi Tabular), By End-use Industry (Municipal, Industrial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global membrane bioreactor market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

A Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) is an advanced wastewater treatment technology that combines biological treatment with membrane filtration. It's used to treat sewage or industrial wastewater by utilizing a combination of biological processes and membrane separation. The basic principle of an MBR involves using microorganisms to break down and treat organic pollutants in the wastewater through a biological process known as activated sludge treatment. This process occurs in a bioreactor tank where bacteria and other microorganisms digest and transform organic matter in the water into simpler substances. The membrane filtration process removes a significant portion of solids from the system, resulting in less sludge production. Moreover, MBRs can handle variations in influent quality and flow rates more effectively than some other treatment methods. Moreover, the high-quality effluent produced by MBRs can be used for non-potable applications like irrigation or industrial processes, contributing to water conservation. These benefits of membrane bioreactors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $6.7 billion CAGR 8.6 % No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Configuration, Product, End-use Industry, and Region. Drivers · Growth in industrialization · Rise in demand for advanced wastewater treatment technology Opportunities · Rise in refineries Restraints · Membrane Fouling

The submerged segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on configuration, the submerged segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global membrane bioreactor market revenue as in submerged membrane bioreactor, the membrane modules are submerged directly in the mixed liquor within the bioreactor tank. This configuration provides advantages in terms of filtration efficiency, fouling control, and compact design. However, the side stream segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The hollow fiber segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on product, the hollow fiber segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global Membrane bioreactor market revenue. The hollow fiber membrane bioreactor (HF-MBR) market is experiencing growth due to several factors that highlight its advantages and suitability for various wastewater treatment applications. The increasing adoption of HF-MBR technology is driven by its ability to address challenges associated with conventional treatment methods and to meet the demands for stricter environmental regulations and sustainability goals. However, the flat sheet segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The municipal segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the municipal segment dominated the largest market share in 2022 contributing to more than three-fifths of the global Membrane bioreactor market revenue. The membrane bioreactor (MBR) market is driving growth in the municipal wastewater treatment industry due to several factors that highlight the advantages of MBR technology in addressing the challenges faced by municipalities. MBRs offer superior treatment efficiency, high-quality effluent production, and operational flexibility, making them well-suited for the unique demands of urban wastewater treatment. Municipalities are required to meet increasingly stringent effluent standards set by environmental regulations. MBRs are capable of consistently producing high-quality treated effluent that meets or exceeds these standards, ensuring compliance and minimizing environmental impact. However, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Membrane bioreactor market and it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the APAC region hosts a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, textiles, chemicals, and electronics. As industries witness growth, so does the need for effective and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. Thus, MBRs offer an advanced option that aligns with the sustainability goals of the industries.

Leading Market Players: -

Toray Industries, Inc.

Koch Separation Solutions

KUBOTA Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Veolia

General Electric

WEHRLE-WERK AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Aquatech International LLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global membrane bioreactor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

