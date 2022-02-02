Membrane Market for Food and Beverage Processing Industry to Experience USD 2.14 billion Growth as per Technavio's Market Analysis

Study Period 2021-2025 Base Year 2020 Growth Difference USD 2.14 billion CAGR 6.53% Largest Market Europe YOY 6.00%

Looking for more information related to Membrane Market for Food and Beverage Processing Industry? View Our Free Sample

3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, DuPont de Nemours Inc. Among Key Vendors in the membrane market share for food and beverage processing industry

3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Koch Industries Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MEGA AS, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the key vendors operating in the membrane market share for food and beverage processing industry. The offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

3M Co. - The company offers three types of membrane cartridges for food & beverage such as BA, BLA, BNA.

The company offers three types of membrane cartridges for food & beverage such as BA, BLA, BNA. Alfa Laval AB - The company offers a UF spiral for food and beverage processing.

The company offers a UF spiral for food and beverage processing. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers membrane for food and beverage processing under the model name XUS120308, XUS120304, XUS290908, and XUS290904.

Europe to be the largest market of the membrane market share for food and beverage processing industry

Europe will be the largest market during the forecast period, and it will account for 37% of the market's growth. The key countries in the region are expected to be Germany and France. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio highlights the contribution of each region to the membrane market for food and beverage processing industry. Read Our Sample Now

Microfiltration segment will generate highest revenue for the membrane market for food and beverage processing industry

Microfiltration membranes are used more widely when compared with other membranes in food and beverage processing. These membranes are used in various applications, such as for processing dairy, juices, and other beverages. The microfiltration membrane is used as a replacement for the diatomaceous earth membrane in juice processing.

Increasing focus on reducing food contamination to drive membrane market for food and beverage processing industry

The increasing focus on reducing food contamination will drive the growth of the membrane market size for food and beverage processing industry. Contamination is a major issue in the food and beverage processing industry. It usually occurs due to the action of various microorganisms in food and beverage products. Various food processing industries have been using different practices based on Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) guidelines. HACCP suggests the use of membrane filtration technology for contamination control. Membrane filters are an effective tool for the detection and elimination of microbial contaminants from food products. Membrane filters such as ultrafiltration membranes have small pore sizes, which helps in the efficient removal of microorganisms.

Prevailing usage of alternate filtration technologies to challenge membrane market for food and beverage processing industry

The prevailing usage of alternate filtration technologies may challenge the membrane market growth for food and beverage processing industry during the forecast period. Membrane filtration techniques provide high-quality filtration. However, some companies, such as small-scale industries, still follow alternative filtration processes that are cost-effective and affordable. These techniques include distillation and crystallization. The use of these competitive methods as filtration and purification options in various industries may decrease the use of membrane filtration techniques. This will also reduce the growth of the global membrane market for food and beverage processing industry.

Find additional information regarding the other factors impacting the growth of the membrane market share for food and beverage processing industry, View Our Free Sample

Want Access to More Reports at Cost-Effective Rates? Subscribe to Technavio

Subscribe to Technavio's Lite Plan worth USD 3000 or our Basic Plan worth USD 5000 and get lifetime access to insights and market research analysis done by experts.

Reports That Are Similar to Membrane Market for Food and Beverage Processing Industry

Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio