Membrane Market For Food and Beverage Processing Industry to grow by USD 2.14 Bn | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing focus on reducing food contamination and compliance with standards and safety requirements will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the prevailing usage of alternate filtration technologies will restrict the market growth.

Stringent regulations related to the quality of food products will create new growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increase in membrane replacements will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The membrane market for food and beverage processing industry report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Koch Industries Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MEGA AS, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Filtration Process, the market is classified as microfiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America .

The microfiltration segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The high demand for microfiltration membranes from the food and beverages industry is driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, Europe will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The presence of a large number of dairy processing companies in countries such as Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and others will be crucial in driving the growth of the membrane market in Europe.

Membrane Market for Food And Beverage Processing Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.00 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Koch Industries Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MEGA AS, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

