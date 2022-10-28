Membrane Market Size to Grow by USD 1.97, Increasing Incidence Of Diabetes to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Market by Application (Water and wastewater treatment, Food and beverage, Pharmaceutical and medical, Chemical processing, and Others), Technology (Reverse osmosis, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Pervaporation, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the membrane market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.97 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Membrane Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - One of the key factors driving growth in the membrane market is the increasing incidence of diabetes. Membranes are being extensively used in pharmaceutical and healthcare applications due to the rising prevalence of obesity and the growing geriatric population. Renal disorders have a high correlation with diabetes, and membranes are used in hemodialysis equipment. The increasing prevalence of ESRD globally is expected to boost the demand for medical membranes during the forecast period. Patients with ESRD are treated with dialysis, where membranes are essential for the filtration and purification of blood. Hence, with the growing number of ESRD patients, the demand for medical membranes is also increasing significantly. The number of diabetic patients is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030. This will consequently increase the number of individuals with renal disorders, which will foster the demand for hemodialysis and consequently boost the growth of the global membrane market.

Market Challenges - The fouling of membranes will be a major challenge for the membrane market during the forecast period. Fouling is a process in which the solute or the components of food block the channel pores of the membrane, affecting its performance. Fouling causes serious flux decline, which affects the quality of permeates, increases the time for cleaning and maintenance, and affects its functionality. Membrane fouling affects the separation factor for targeted species in the feed, thus affecting the product quality and recovery process. It usually includes pore blocking, the solute aggregation that causes a gel layer on the membrane surface, or adsorption and convective forces to and through the membranes. Therefore, the fouling of membranes strongly hampers the growth of the global membrane market.

Vendor Landscape

The global membrane market is highly vulnerable to changing consumer demand and preferences. The market is highly competitive because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. Vendors compete based on price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution networks. Increasing competition among manufacturers may lead to companies reducing their product prices, which will negatively impact vendors' profit margins and the market's overall growth during the forecast period. The market includes companies of different sizes. Some are more specialized than others concerning commodities, and some have larger financial resources than others. Intense competition and rapid technological changes constitute significant risk factors to vendors' operations. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Market Segmentation

By application, the water and wastewater treatment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The water and wastewater treatment segment accounts for the largest share of the global membrane market. APAC and the Americas are the prime markets for membranes for water and wastewater treatment applications. This can be attributed to the significant use of membranes due to the rising awareness and concerns regarding water scarcity and the expansion of chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Regional Analysis

By geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for membranes in APAC. The growth in the pharmaceutical industry and the establishment of many industries will facilitate the membrane market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

