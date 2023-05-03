Membrane Microfiltration Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6 Billion by 2027 at an 8.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Membrane Microfiltration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the microfiltration membrane market, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the ultrafiltration membrane market and their areas of application.

Microfiltration is a type of membrane filtration wherein forces such as pressure or concentration gradients proceed through a semipermeable membrane to isolation. Microfiltration membranes require less energy consumption for semi-dead-end set-up, compared to nano-filtration or reverse osmosis. Also, the pressure required in microfiltration membranes is much lesser than other membranes due to larger pore sizes. The demand of microfiltration membranes is high in industrial water treatment because it does not require energy-consuming phase transfer such as the evaporation technique.

Different types of modules can be used for microfiltration processes depending on the shape and material of the membrane. Commercial designs that are available for microfiltration modules differ depending on the hydrodynamic and economic constraints and the mechanical stability of the device under operating pressure. The microfiltration modules used in the industry are:

Tubular modules.

Hollow fiber.

Spiral-wound modules.

Flat sheet.

These membranes are widely used in a range of industries including water treatment, food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and biotechnology.

One of the most common applications of microfiltration membranes is in water treatment. In this process, the membranes are used to remove suspended solids, bacteria, and other contaminants from water. Microfiltration membranes are particularly useful in the treatment of surface waters and wastewaters, as they can remove a wide range of contaminants without the use of chemicals.

In food and beverage processing, microfiltration membranes are used to remove bacteria, yeast, and other microorganisms from liquids such as milk, beer, and wine. This process is important for ensuring the safety and quality of these products, as well as for extending their shelf life.

In the pharmaceutical industry, microfiltration membranes are used to purify drugs and other pharmaceutical products. The membranes can remove bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants from the products, ensuring their safety and efficacy.

In biotechnology, microfiltration membranes are used for cell separation and clarification. The membranes can remove cells and other particles from culture fluids, allowing for the production of pure cell cultures and other biotechnology products.

Overall, the use of microfiltration membranes has many advantages over other filtration technologies. These membranes operate at low pressures, which results in low energy consumption and operational costs. They are also highly effective in removing particles and microorganisms from fluids and do not require chemical agents or extensive pre-treatment of the fluid being filtered.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for membrane microfiltration

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Explanation of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Detailed description of filtration mechanism, filtration categories, microfiltration history, and other process

Information on MF membrane products by the major applications of the technology: food and beverage processing, biopharmaceuticals manufacture, potable water production, wastewater treatment, industrial processes, and semiconductor fabrication

Discussion of pricing considerations, R&D, government regulations and competitive technologies

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M , Merck KGgA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 What's New in this Update?

1.4 Scope of Report

1.5 Methodology

1.6 Geographic Breakdown

1.7 Analyst's Credentials

1.8 Custom Research

1.9 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Description

3.2 Brief History of Microfiltration

3.3 Manufacturing Methods

3.3.1 Phase Separation

3.3.2 Track Etching

3.3.3 Stretching

3.3.4 Sintering

3.3.5 Semiconductor Production Techniques

3.4 Structure

3.5 Fouling

3.6 Pricing

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use of Microfiltration in Food & Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Increased Environmental Concern and Strict Legislation on Wastewater Treatment

4.1.3 Surge in the Demand for Microfiltration Membrane in Making Covid Vaccine

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 High Maintenance

4.2.2 High Competition

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise in Demand for Non-Chemical Water Treatment Techniques

4.3.2 Growth in Developing Nations

4.3.3 Advanced Water Treatment Technologies to Boost the Market

4.4 Restraints

4.4.1 Sensitivity to Oxidative Chemicals

Chapter 5 Covid-19 Analysis

5.1 Impact on Demand

5.2 Impact on Supply

5.3 Impact on Price

Chapter 6 Microfiltration Membranes Market by Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ceramic

6.3 Polymeric

6.3.1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride

6.3.2 Cellulosics

6.3.3 Polypropylene

6.3.4 Polysulfones

6.3.5 Ptfe

6.3.6 Polyamides

Chapter 7 Microfiltration Membranes Market by Membrane Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hollow Fiber

7.3 Flat Sheet

7.4 Spiral-Wound

7.5 Tubular

Chapter 8 Microfiltration Membranes Market by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biotech/Bioprocessing/Pharmaceutical

8.2.1 Laboratory-Scale Separations

8.2.2 Bioprocessing

8.2.3 Compendial Water Treatment

8.2.4 Market for Mf Membranes in Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Drinking Water

8.3.1 Drinking Water Standards

8.3.2 Types of Microfiltration Membranes Used for Potable Water Treatment

8.3.3 Pretreatment to Seawater Desalination

8.3.4 Market for Microfiltration Membranes in Potable (Drinking) Water Treatment

8.4 Industrial Process Water and Wastewater

8.4.1 Major User Industries

8.4.2 Industrial Wastewater/Process-Water Treatment Market

8.5 Municipal/Domestic Wastewater

8.5.1 Membrane Bioreactors

8.5.2 Wastewater Reclamation and Reuse

8.5.3 Market for Mf Membranes in Municipal/Domestic Wastewater Treatment

8.6 Semiconductor

8.6.1 Ultrapure Deionized Microelectronics-Grade Water

8.6.2 Chemical Filtration

8.6.3 Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurry Treatment

8.6.4 Market for Mf Membranes in Semiconductor/Electronics Manufacturing

8.7 Food and Beverage Manufacturing

8.7.1 Dairy

8.7.2 Alcoholic Beverages

8.7.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

8.7.4 Others

8.7.5 Market for Microfiltration Membranes in Food and Beverage Processing

Chapter 9 Microfiltration Membranes Market by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 United Kingdom

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Industry Structure

10.1 Staying Competitive

10.2 Market Share

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 Appendix: Microfiltration Membranes

Companies Mentioned

3M

Alfa Laval

Donaldson Company Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Koch Separation Solutions

Mann+Hummel

Merck Kgaa

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Pall Corp.

Pentair

Sartorius AG

Synder Filtration Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

