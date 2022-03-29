Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market in South America - 55% of Growth to Originate from Brazil|Driven by Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals from End-Users|Technavio

Membrane water treatment chemicals market - Scope

Membrane water treatment chemicals market - Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for water treatment chemicals from end-users is one of the key drivers supporting the membrane water treatment chemicals market growth in South America. Chemical water filtration is a more cost-effective procedure than physical purification. Ion exchange, UV filtration, and RO are advanced technologies that require large investments but are not always possible. Treatment of water waste using chemicals and physical purification methods involves different operating costs. For example, coagulation, flocculation, and disinfection would be far less expensive than UV and RO treatment in a large-scale water treatment plant. Thus, the market for membrane water treatment chemicals in South America is driven by the rise of the power, oil and gas, mining, and chemical industries. This is expected to drive the membrane water treatment chemicals market in South America.

However, substitutes for water treatment technologies are one of the factors hindering the membrane water treatment chemicals market growth in South America. RO technology is a water purification method that removes bigger particles from drinking water using a semi-permeable membrane. For industrial water treatment, the EPA and Small System Compliance Technology (SSCT) have chosen RO as the best available technology. It has the ability to remove up to 99 percent of dissolved pollutants from water. Another technology that has mostly replaced chlorine as a disinfectant is ultraviolet (UV) disinfection. According to new EPA standards, UV disinfection is preferred over chlorine-based biocides since it uses a physical mechanism to inactivate potentially hazardous microorganisms quickly. Thus, alternative technologies like these are stifling the market for membrane water treatment chemicals in South America.

To know about more drivers, challenges along with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Membrane water treatment chemicals market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Reverse osmosis, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Pervaporation, and Others) and Geography (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For more insights on the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The membrane water treatment chemicals market in South America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, product differentiation, distribution, and promotion to compete in the market.

Danaher Corp.

Dow Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Genesys International Ltd.

Italmatch Chemicals Spa

Kemira Oyj

King Lee Technologies

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environment SA

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

The thermal spray materials market share is expected to increase by USD 3230 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.92%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 3230 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.92%. The hydrophobic coatings market share is expected to increase by USD 519.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Download a free sample now!

Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market In South America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 739.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.61 Performing market contribution Brazil at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Danaher Corp., Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Genesys International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Kemira Oyj, King Lee Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environment SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 07 Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Sprciality Chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 21: Application Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Reverse osmosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Reverse osmosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Reverse osmosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Microfiltration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: Microfiltration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: Microfiltration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Ultrafiltration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: Ultrafiltration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: Ultrafiltration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Pervaporation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Pervaporation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Pervaporation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Others- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Others- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

**7.3 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

*Exhibit 38: Brazil- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 40: Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 41: Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 42: Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Rest of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 43: Rest of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million

*Exhibit 44: Rest of South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing demand for water treatment chemicals from end-users

*8.1.2 Increasing industrial adoption of zero-liquid discharge

*8.1.3 Increasing demand for fresh water due to rise in population

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Substitutes for water treatment technologies

*8.2.2 Availability of skilled workforce in treatment plants

*8.2.3 Operational and technical challenges in water treatment plants

*Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Growing demand for nanofiltration membrane technology

*8.3.2 Increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

*8.3.3 Increasing number of wastewater treatment plant

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 49: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Danaher Corp.

*Exhibit 52: Danaher Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Danaher Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 55: Danaher Corp. – Key news

*Exhibit 56: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

*10.4 Dow Inc.

*Exhibit 57: Dow Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Dow Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 59: Dow Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 60: Dow Inc. – key news

*Exhibit 61: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

**10.5 Ecolab Inc.

*Exhibit 62: Ecolab Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 63: Ecolab Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 64: Ecolab Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 65: Ecolab Inc. – Key news

*Exhibit 66: Ecolab Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 Genesys International Ltd.

*Exhibit 67: Genesys International Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: Genesys International Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 69: Genesys International Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.7 Italmatch Chemicals Spa

*Exhibit 70: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Key offerings

*Exhibit 73: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Segment focus

**10.8 Kemira Oyj

*Exhibit 74: Kemira Oyj - Overview

*Exhibit 75: Kemira Oyj - Business segments

*Exhibit 76: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings

*Exhibit 77: Kemira Oyj – Key news

*Exhibit 78: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus

**10.9 King Lee Technologies

*Exhibit 79: King Lee Technologies - Overview

*Exhibit 80: King Lee Technologies - Product and service

*Exhibit 81: King Lee Technologies - Key offerings

**10.10 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

*Exhibit 82: Kurita Water Industries Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 83: Kurita Water Industries Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 84: Kurita Water Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 85: Kurita Water Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.11 SUEZ SA

*Exhibit 86: SUEZ SA - Overview

*Exhibit 87: SUEZ SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 88: SUEZ SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 89: SUEZ SA - Segment focus

**10.12 Veolia Environment SA

*Exhibit 90: Veolia Environment SA - Overview

*Exhibit 91: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 92: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 93: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 95: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 97: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio