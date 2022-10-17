Membranes Market worth $10.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market report "Membranes Market by Material (Polymeric, Ceramic), Technology (RO, MF, UF, NF), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Processing), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1176

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Membranes Market"



190 - Tables

37- Figures

207 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membranes-market-1176.html

The increasing demand for membranes in water & wastewater treatment and various industrial processing applications is driving the global membranes market. Stringent regulations towards environment and wastewater treatment also supports the growth of the membranes market. Further, water desalination and rising water scarcity are expected to provide the growth opportunities to the membrane manufacturers, especially in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa regions.

Based on material, polymeric segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall membranes market.

Polymeric segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the membranes market. Various polymers used for the membrane construction include fluorinated polymers, polyethersulfones, and polyamides. Polymeric membranes are largely used in various applications as they are easy to operate and provide good selectivity. Further, these membranes are cost effective than that of ceramic membranes.

Based on technology, RO segment is projected to be the largest in the membranes market during the forecast period.

RO membranes are utilized in the wastewater treatment for the removal of salts and pollutants effectively. They are majorly constructed from polyamides, cellulose acetate, and nitrocellulose, and the pore size of these membranes is less than 0.0001 microns. Further, RO membranes are also used in industrial processing applications in several end use industries including food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1176

Based on region, Asia Pacific to account for the highest market share in the membranes market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for membranes between 2022 and 2027. Presence of emerging economies including China and India, growing population and urbanization, and increasing industrialization are some of the factors driving the membranes market in Asia Pacific. Further, stringent government regulations and increasing awareness towards wastewater treatment is driving the demand of membranes.

The key players in the membranes market include DuPont (US), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Mann+Hummel (Germany), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Pentair (UK), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Pall Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and 3M (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1176

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Membrane Bioreactor (mbr) Market by Membrane Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-Tubular), System Configuration (Submerged, External), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membrane-bioreactor-market-484.html

Ultrafiltration Market by Type (Polymeric and Ceramic), Module Type (Hollow Fiber), Application (Municipal and Industrial), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ultrafiltration-market-102302816.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/membranes.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/membranes-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets