MemComputing Announces New Advisory Board Members

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemComputing, Inc., developer of disruptive high-performance computing technology, today announced the introduction of two new advisors to the company. By leveraging their combined expertise in the Oil and Gas industry, Scott Nelson and David Wesson will provide valuable insight and help direct the company through its continued presence and growth in Oil and Gas.

"We are thrilled to welcome these distinguished leaders to advise our company on the Oil and Gas Industry," said John Beane, CEO of MemComputing, Inc. "Their knowledge and experience in key areas across the energy chain will play a critical role in guiding strategic decisions and building new relationships. I am proud to have them on board as I'm confident they will make a significant impact to strengthen our position in Oil and Gas."

Scott Nelson joins the advisory board, having served 33 years at Chevron. After leading Chevron's Natural Gas unit as Director of Business Development, Scott served on Chevron's Technology Ventures team. He led the Production Enhancement and Power Unit Team and then served as a Venture Executive within the Venture Capital Group. His experience integrating new technologies across up, mid, and downstream operations make him an invaluable asset in capturing and navigating future opportunities.

David Wesson, a serial entrepreneur and former CEO and founder of several successful Oil and Gas startups, brings in over 35 years of leadership experience to MemComputing's advisory board. Perhaps most notably, his last startup, GEODynamics, sold for $600M to Oil States International in 2018. His experience, both in the U.S. and internationally, paired with his unique business acumen, will assist and accelerate MemComputing's commercialization strategy in Oil and Gas.

About MemComputing

MemComputing, Inc.'s disruptive technology dramatically reduces the time to find practical solutions to the world's most challenging optimization problems. MemComputing delivers the performance expected of quantum computing with its non-quantum solution. The company's Virtual MemComputing Machine is live today and free to evaluate. Dr. Massimiliano Di Ventra and Dr. Fabio Traversa, co-inventors of the memcomputing technology, co-founded the company along with John A. Beane, a serial entrepreneur and former Entrepreneur-in-Residence, UC San Diego. Visit https://memcpu.com to learn more.

