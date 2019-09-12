MemComputing Selected to Join Air Force Research Laboratory's Catalyst Space Accelerator

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemComputing, Inc., developer of disruptive high performance computing technology, today announced it has been selected as one of eight startups nationwide to join the Catalyst Space Accelerator, centered around space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

The Catalyst Space Accelerator is sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate, a defense and national security industry accelerator headquartered on the Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"The Accelerator provides MemComputing the opportunity to work with government and commercial leaders with access to an extensive collaborative ecosystem," said John Beane, CEO of MemComputing, Inc. "The type of complex computations faced by space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance programs are perfectly suited to benefit by the acceleration that our MemCPU™ technology provides. Compute problems taking hours, days, and weeks are reduced to minutes and seconds using MemComputing."

About MemComputing

MemComputing, Inc.'s disruptive technology is accelerating the time to find feasible solutions to challenging operations research problems. Using physics principles, MemComputing's novel software architecture is based on the logic and reasoning functions of the human brain. The company was formed by the inventors of the memcomputing architecture, Dr. Massimiliano Di Ventra and Dr. Fabio Traversa, with John A. Beane, former Entrepreneur-in-Residence, University of California, San Diego.

