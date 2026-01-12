MeMed Awarded $2 Million Grant to Establish a First-of-Its-Kind Acute Care Digital and Physical Biobank

— Accelerating AI-enabled acute-care diagnostics by years and millions of dollars —

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeMed, the leader in host-response diagnostics, announced it has been awarded a competitive national grant through the IIA to establish an acute-care diagnostics and proteomics biobank, as part of a nationwide AI R&D data infrastructure. This initiative significantly accelerates the development and validation of next-generation AIVD™ (Artificial Intelligence In Vitro Diagnostics) for high-risk patients by combining acute-care biospecimens with linked clinical data and high-resolution immune profiling.

Acute and emergency care remain one of the most consequential blind spots in modern medicine, where clinicians must make high-stakes decisions within hours, often without real-time biological insight. MeMed's biobank is designed to close this gap by capturing immune biology at the moment decisions matter most, enabling rapid discovery, validation, and regulatory-grade development of host-response AIVD™.

Built on MeMed's proven host-response technology, real-world clinical deployments, and FDA-grade development capabilities, the biobank strengthens the company's position as a scalable platform for acute-care innovation, enabling the transition from traditional IVDs to intelligent, AI-driven diagnostics purpose built for time critical clinical settings.

"Being selected to lead this program validates both our vision and our ability to execute," said Eran Eden, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of MeMed. "The infrastructure, expertise, and platform are already in place."

"This marks a pivotal step in how acute care diagnostics are built and scaled," said Barak Hershkovitz, M.D., Chief Technology Officer at MeMed. "By unifying deep host-response biology with clinical data and AI-driven interpretation, we are advancing AIVD™ from promise to real-time clinical decision support."

About MeMed

At MeMed, our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society.

MeMed BV® is the first FDA-cleared host-immune response test for accurately distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections in 15 minutes.

MeMed Severity™ has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation as a host-response test designed to predict severe outcomes up to 72 hours and mortality 14 days in advance in patients with acute infections and suspected sepsis. MeMed Severity is not yet cleared for sale in any territory.

