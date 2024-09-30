MeMed BV Test Demonstrates Antibiotic Overuse Reduction in First US Interventional Trial

—First Multi-Center Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial in the US to Show MeMed BV's Impact on Reducing Unnecessary Antibiotics, Supporting Clinical Decision-Making—

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeMed, a leader in the emerging field of advanced host response technologies, announced today the completion of its first randomized controlled trial to evaluate the MeMed BV test in the US. Results from this trial successfully demonstrate the clinical utility of the MeMed BV test in promoting appropriate antibiotic use, highlighting its potential to improve patient outcomes and optimize healthcare decision-making. This achievement is a critical step toward making MeMed BV the standard for distinguishing bacterial from viral infections and advancing efforts to expand reimbursement coverage. A preliminary analysis of data from this trial was presented at the ACEP24 Scientific Assembly held in Las Vegas (September 29 – October 2, 2024).

The JUNO trial is a randomized controlled trial conducted across 11 Emergency Departments (EDs) and Urgent Care Centers (UCCs) in the US and Israel. It enrolled 260 adult patients with clinical suspicion of lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI). The first small-scale analysis of data from the trial, which focused on a subgroup of 160 patients, was presented at ACEP by Adam Singer, MD, Vice Chairman for Research and Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Renaissance School of Medicine, Stony Brook University, New York. The study demonstrated a 62% relative reduction in unnecessary antibiotic prescription rates—33% in the control group versus 13% in the MMBV group (p=0.003). Importantly, follow-up data indicated no significant increase in the rate of return ED/UCC visits within 7 days, with 4.7% in the control group compared to 3.8% in the MeMed BV group.

Dr. Singer, the lead investigator in the JUNO trial, stated, "These preliminary results underscore the potential of MeMed BV to significantly influence antibiotic stewardship, reducing unwarranted antibiotic prescriptions while enhancing patient outcomes. We are now recruiting for a larger randomized controlled trial, which will further solidify the clinical value of the test."

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed's co-founder and CEO, added, "The results of this trial build on a decade-long series of studies involving thousands of patients, demonstrating the high performance of the MeMed BV technology. This trial marks a significant step forward by generating interventional data and showcasing the test's actual impact on patients. We are committed to further expanding on these findings, with several additional utility and real-world studies underway. We are deeply grateful to Diasorin and BARDA for supporting this trial and for advancing the host-response field."

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C0004.

