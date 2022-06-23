Memic Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations of Hominis® Surgical System at Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery 2022 Annual Meeting

News provided by

Memic

Jun 23, 2022, 14:22 ET

  • Company to highlight new clinical data in seven presentations discussing Hominis System, first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot with miniature humanoid-shaped arms, including presentation from first-ever surgeon to perform real-world patient procedure in U.S.
  • Special event planned for employees and surgeons on Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that multiple abstracts detailing clinical data related to the Hominis® Surgical System for robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy were accepted for presentation at the Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery (SRS) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place June 30-July 3 at the Disney Yacht & Beach Club Resort in Florida. 

Details of the Memic presentations at SRS are as follows: 

Fireside Chat 

Title: Fireside Chat: Pioneering New Platforms in Surgical Robotics: Memic, Senhance, Insightec 
Presenter: Dvir Cohen, CEO, Memic 
Date and Time: Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 12:45-1:15 p.m. ET 
Location: Asbury A-C 

Oral Presentations 

Title: The Future of Soft Tissue Robotics is Now 
Presenter: Michael A. Conditt, PhD, senior vice president, strategic marketing & clinical development, Memic 
Date and Time: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 8:15-8:30 a.m. ET 
Location: Asbury A-C 

Title: Hominis Robotic Platform: Vaginal Robotics 
Presenters: Ricardo E. Estape, MD, gynecologic surgeon and director, HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology, Kendall Hospital and Erica Stockwell, DO, MBA, FACOG, gynecologic surgeon, AdventHealth Celebration 
Date and Time: Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 1:30-1:40 p.m. ET 
Location: Asbury D 

Title: Design of a Robotic Surgery Console to Optimize User Ergonomics  
Presenters: Thomas P. Heffernan, MD, gynecologic oncologist, Medical City Plano; Dr. Estape; Daniel Z. Michaeli, user experience lead, Memic; Matthew T. McKittrick, MBA, strategic marketing, Memic; and Dr. Conditt 
Date and Time: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4:20-5:00 p.m. ET  
Location: Asbury D  
Poster Number: G-9  

Title: Quantifying a Comprehensive Training Protocol for a Novel Transvaginal Robotic System  
Presenters: Dr. Stockwell, Dr. Conditt and Michael A. Hall, senior director, professional education, Memic 
Date and Time: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4:20-5:00 p.m. ET   
Location: Asbury D  
Poster Number: G-8 

Poster Presentations 

Title: Novel Single-port Robotic Platform for Bilateral Inguinal Hernia Repair  
Authors: Eduardo Parra-Davila, MD, FACS, FASCRS; Dr. Conditt; Hamed Yaghini, MSc; Chris Lightcap, PhD; and Mr. McKittrick 
Poster Number: GS15 

Title: Novel Single-port Robotic Right Hemicolectomy Surgical Robotics Platform:  Access and Reach 
Authors: Drs. Parra-Davila, Lightcap and Conditt, Mr. Yaghini and Mr. McKittrick 
Poster Number: GS18 

Title: Eliminating the Fulcrum Point with a Transformative Single Port Robotic Surgery Platform 
Authors: Drs. Conditt and Lightcap and Mr. Yaghini and Mr. McKittrick 
Poster Number: GS19 

Memic, who is sponsoring the meeting, will hold an industry product theatre titled "A Novel Approach to Robotics Assisted Vaginal Surgery" on Saturday, July 2 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET in Salon 1-3 during which Dr. Estape, the first surgeon in the U.S. to successfully complete a patient procedure using the Hominis System, will discuss his clinical experience with this technology and Dr. Stockwell, principal investigator of our real-world patient registry, will discuss several topics including the importance of building real-world clinical data and the history of robotic surgery such as the shift to performing hysterectomies using the transvaginal approach. The company will also host hands-on demonstrations in its on-site booth (#5) where surgeons can experience using the Hominis System firsthand and practice performing surgeries with a virtual reality simulator program to support surgeon skills training and education. 

In addition, the company plans to host a special on-site event called "Project M" for employees and surgeons on Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET in the Newport Ballroom immediately following the SRS Welcome Reception. 

About Memic 
Memic, founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology. For more information, visit: https://memicmed.com/

Media Contact: 
Lynn Granito 
Berry & Company Public Relations 
[email protected] 
973-818-3732 

Investor Contact: 
Greg Chodaczek 
Gilmartin Group 
[email protected] 
347-620-7010 

SOURCE Memic