Memjet and Canon Enter into Cross-license Agreement

"We are excited and pleased with our agreement with Canon, which validates the value of our technology," said Len Lauer, CEO of Memjet. "This agreement showcases the breadth and strength of our intellectual property portfolio of patents. We will continue to focus on our leadership position in the single pass digital inkjet market through our technology innovation that provides unmatched speed, simplicity and affordability."

About Memjet

Memjet is a global leader in the development of digital inkjet technology that brings an unmatched combination of speed, simplicity and affordability, transforming what is possible in color printing.

Memjet's original technology platform, VersaPass, is an aqueous dye-based, single-pass digital print system that enables on-demand printing in a variety of markets, including desktop labeling, mailing and addressing, wide format and commercial press.

The DuraLink digital printing platform expands Memjet's industry-leading speed, simplicity and affordability to a broader range of commercial, packaging and industrial printing markets. Features of DuraLink include a new long-life printhead with 5x nozzle redundancy, super durable pigment ink, 2.5-meter (100-inch) maximum print width and impressively versatile modularity, providing the ultimate flexibility in building market-leading solutions.

