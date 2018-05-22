Memjet Announces Its First Flexible Packaging Solution

The MVZ is a unique solution that provides the ultimate flexibility. With its small footprint, this package-printing solution can easily be placed in-line with finishing equipment. Because it utilizes Memjet printing technology, the printer is available at a low cost of entry. This means that users are able to realize a faster return on their investment based on increased productivity, lower inventory and reduced scrap costs. This combination of functionality and quality makes the MVZ unlike any other solution on the market.

"As brands bring an ever-increasing number of SKUs to market, packaging production has struggled to keep pace," says Kevin Shimamoto, chief marketing officer at Memjet. "All too often, package printing solutions lack the quality, flexibility and affordability needed to make on-demand, short-run and late-stage customized packaging a reality. The Rigoli MVZ product family marks a dramatic shift in that paradigm, making it faster, easier and cost-effective for companies of all sizes to make flexible packaging part of their operation."

Making On-Demand Packaging a Reality

The MVZ offers brands and converters the ability to produce variable packaging across a wide variety of applications, sizes and substrates. Packaging can be produced either off-line or in-line to create customized solutions.

Zsolt Tarjanyi, managing director of Rigoli s.r.l, says, "As the packaging market addresses an increasing demand for varying branding, messaging, sizes and shapes, the MVZ delivers. It has the speed, image quality, reliability and affordability that users demand—and only Memjet technology can provide."

The Rigoli MVZ1000 can support media widths of up to 1,067 mm. The printer includes an industrial unwinder and rewinder that can accommodate jumbo rolls. The rewinding options are printed side up or printed side down, which improves efficiency. The MVZ printers can also be equipped with a buffering unit that allows them to be installed in-line with other finishing equipment , including , cutting, and laminating systems as well as filling equipment. This in-line setup saves time and unnecessary steps in the production process.

The quality produced by the Rigoli MVZ printers rival that of offset. Powered by Memjet's single pass wide format technology, the solution produces 1600x1600 dpi printing resolution at 9 m/min speed, or 1600x800 dpi at 18 m/min speed.

About Memjet

Memjet is a global leader in the development of digital inkjet technology that brings an unmatched combination of speed, simplicity and affordability, transforming what is possible in color printing.

Memjet's original technology platform, VersaPass, is an aqueous dye-based, single-pass digital print system that enables on-demand printing in a variety of markets, including desktop labeling, mailing and addressing, wide format and commercial press.

Memjet supplies this advanced printhead, modules, and ink technologies to OEM partners around the world, enabling the creation of solutions that bring new opportunities to users in a variety of markets.

Memjet maintains its corporate office in San Diego and has offices in Dublin, Sydney, Taipei, Singapore and Boise, Idaho. The company is privately held. For more information, please visit www.memjet.com. Follow Memjet on LinkedIn and Twitter @memjet.

About Rigoli

Located in Milan, Italy, Rigoli s.r.l. is an innovative company comprised of a team of young professionals. The work of this organization builds on the activity of the well-known Rigoli FIME s.r.l. For over 70 years, Rigoli has worked in printing and reproduction sector of large format drawings; first with professional heliographic machines and more and more advanced systems like online folders and scanners, and the Memjet-powered Vortex 420X wide format printer. The MVZ is the first roll-to-roll, wide format, flexible packaging inkjet printer powered by Memjet.

