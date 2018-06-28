Memjet Powers New Gallus Smartfire Digital Label Press

"As brands increasingly personalize their products and marketing campaigns, the demand for digitally printed short-run labels has expanded," says Kim Beswick, general manager of Memjet Desktop and Mini Press Systems. "Memjet printing technology supports this transformation. Our core technologies enable partners like Gallus to create compelling solutions that offer label converters and commercial printers the speed, quality, and cost benefits they need to offer digital, short-run labels."

Simple and affordable Label Production

Gallus's wealth of label expertise has created a powerful solution that brings affordable, high-quality, fully finished label-printing capabilities to a newly emerging value segment.

The Gallus Smartfire is an economical solution, requiring a much smaller capital investment than other fully featured digital-label presses. The solution comes with a small ecological footprint that makes it easy to produce environmentally friendly labels using a single standard electrical source without any volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or special venting requirements.

"Creating a digital-labeling solution with the features and functionality needed to meet today's market opportunities required creative thinking and the right partner," says Michael Ring, Vice President of Digital Solutions at Gallus. "Working with Memjet enabled us to bring 1600 x 1600 dpi quality to an affordable solution that can essentially work anywhere. We look forward to showcasing the Smartfire at Gallus Innovation Days and to expanding the labeling opportunity to new markets and users."

About Memjet

Memjet is a global leader in the development of digital inkjet technology that brings an unmatched combination of speed, simplicity and affordability, transforming what is possible in color printing.

Memjet's original technology platform, VersaPass, is an aqueous dye-based, single-pass digital print system that enables on-demand printing in a variety of markets, including desktop labeling, mailing and addressing, wide format and commercial press.

The DuraLink digital printing platform expands Memjet's industry-leading speed, simplicity and affordability to a broader range of commercial, packaging and industrial printing markets. Features of DuraLink include a new long-life printhead with 5x nozzle redundancy, super durable pigment ink, 2.5-meter (100-inch) maximum print width and impressively versatile modularity, providing the ultimate flexibility in building market-leading solutions.

The Gallus Group

The Gallus Group, with production facilities in Switzerland and Germany, is a leading company in the development, production and sale of conventional and digital narrow-web, reel-fed presses designed for label manufacturers. The machine portfolio is augmented by a broad range of screen printing plates (Gallus Screeny), globally decentralised service operations, and a broad offering of printing accessories and replacement parts. The comprehensive portfolio also includes consulting services provided by label experts in all relevant printing and process engineering tasks. The Gallus Group is member of the Heidelberg Group and employs around 360 people, of whom 225 are based in Switzerland, where the Group has its headquarters in St. Gallen. As a member of the Heidelberg Group, the Gallus Group uses the Heidelberg global sales and service network.

