Memo and FleishmanHillard Partner to Shift the PR Industry from Potential to Actual Reach Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Memo today announced an official partnership with FleishmanHillard that enables the award-winning PR agency to develop media intelligence platforms based on actual traffic and engagement data from online articles, providing unparalleled insights in true earned media reach and impact at the article level. Under the partnership, FleishmanHillard will be able to access article metrics from publishers on Memo's data marketplace as well as collaborate with Memo to create custom analyses based on clients' business goals.

The partnership builds on a pilot period during which FleishmanHillard analyzed the performance of select clients' earned media and worked with Memo to contextualize article-level data with benchmarks against client competitors, industry topics and publisher readership. Through an analysis of actual traffic and acquisition sources, FleishmanHillard developed more accurate media strategies as well as measurement systems built on the actual engagement with an article as opposed to the potential reach. Now, Memo will be built into the core media planning and measurement tool platforms for clients across the agency.

"FleishmanHillard has a reputation for being forward-thinking in how they use technology and data to get clients' messages in front of the right audiences," said Memo's founder and CEO Eddie Kim. "Because earned media has historically lacked the same measurement capabilities as the rest of digital media, PR hasn't received the credit it deserves for engendering trust and allowing for deep engagement with a message. It's exciting to see an agency like FleishmanHillard seamlessly adopt new data and bring together insights that showcase and improve the impact of earned media."

"Accurate measurement of media reach only scratches the surface of the value of Memo. Their platform allows us to deliver insight and planning that greatly increases the measurable business impact of the campaigns we design for our clients," said Ephraim Cohen, general manager of FleishmanHillard in New York. "The Memo partnership is a perfect example of how we look around corners for our clients and find new ways to deliver powerful insights that are not just creative, but move the needle for our clients."

As the exclusive data marketplace for earned media, Memo has agreements with publishers including Condé Nast, Forbes, New York Magazine and The Washington Post. Memo provides PR and Communications teams with article-specific data – such as aggregated page views, engaged time, referring source and traffic location – through its online marketplace and in custom reports. All data on Memo is aggregated at the article level and does not contain personally identifiable information.

"Through our partnership with Memo, we are furthering our commitment to data-driven decision making to set up our clients and teams for success," said Natasha Kennedy, global managing director of FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence™. "We continue to innovate our model to bridge experience and data for all of our strategies and execution."

About Memo

Memo is the first-ever marketplace where PR and Communications professionals can access traffic and engagement data for their earned media directly from a growing list of top publishers including Condé Nast, Forbes, New York Magazine, and The Washington Post. Memo empowers agencies and brands to extract PR insights grounded in accurate, comprehensive data. Founded in 2018, Memo is headquartered in NYC. Learn more at www.memo.co.

