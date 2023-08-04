Memoboost Offers a Way to Support Cognitive Function

Ananta Medicare's Time-Tested, Natural Herbal Supplement Helps With Memory, Concentration, Learning, and Even Abstract Thinking

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the modern world, concentration comes at a premium. Everything from endless distractions to shortened attention spans is challenging the average individual's ability to think deeply and for prolonged periods of time. CNN reported earlier in 2023 that the attention issue has gotten so bad that adults — not children, adults — can only stay focused on a screen (one of the most addictive of places to put a person's attention) for an average of 47 seconds . In 2004, the same research process reported a total attention period of 2.5 minutes.

As attention shrinks and distractions compound, it's important for individuals to find ways to focus when they need to. When someone is off the clock or resting, they can let their mind wander. But when deep work or prolonged attention is required, they must find the tools to help them stay in the zone.

The issue is doing this without becoming overly dependent on strong medications and chemical pharmaceuticals. That's where health brand Ananta's herbal remedy, Memoboost , can be a game changer.

"We created Memoboost to support the entire cognitive function of the brain," explains Ananta president Pradeep Jain. "It combines potent herbal ingredients to provide a holistic, well-rounded form of nutraceutical support for the brain."

The unique combination includes multiple herbs that are well-known for their cognition-boosting benefits. With each dose of Memoboost, botanicals such as bacopa monnieri and ginkgo biloba work to stimulate neurogenesis, NGF (nerve growth factor) levels, and blood circulation. This, in turn, supports the assimilation and analysis of information, helping the brain concentrate, learn, and remember. The natural formula even helps support deeply nuanced brain activity, such as abstract thinking.

Ananta Medicare, which has a decades-old presence around the globe, recently entered the United States. Its well-established herbal remedies, including Memoboost, are now available through domestic retailers for Americans who are in search of natural ways to support their cognitive clarity in a world that is becoming mentally foggier by the day.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

