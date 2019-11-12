Memoir by Character Actor William Sanderson Garners Five Stars from Amazon Reviewers

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Sanderson may not be a household name, but his face and distinctive Tennessee drawl are instantly recognizable from his many high-profile acting roles, including E.B. Farnum in the Emmy-nominated Deadwood, Sheriff Bud Dearborne in True Blood, Larry in the classic sitcom Newhart, and J.F. Sebastian in the sci-fi film masterwork Blade Runner. Now 75-years-old, Sanderson looks back at his incredible career, how he achieved success, and his own self-sabotaging behavior that always threatened disaster in Yes, I'm That Guy, The Rough-and-Tumble Life of a Character Actor, an entertaining memoir that makes the perfect holiday gift for the movie and TV buff.

Actor William Sanderson Yes, I'm That Guy: The Rough-and-Tumble Life of a Character Actor

Discover how William got escorted off Elvis Presley's estate. Or when he punched a director's husband in the face to get a part. Or how before earning a law degree, he stole a police officer's gun. Why Darryl & Darryl never spoke. Or when he accidentally got locked outside his condo naked and ran into a casting director… who would later cast him. Or when he turned down John Candy's invitation to party the night he died.

Reviews are enthusiastic about the memoir. WZON Radio Host Rich Kimball says "I read a lot of books for my show and a fair number of books by actors but something about this one grabbed me and wouldn't let go. It was incredibly honest, heartbreaking at times, and laugh-out-loud funny, and by the end I found myself tearing up with joy at the peace of mind that William seems to have found." "I read this in one go. Kept telling myself to go to sleep but couldn't put it down. Funny, poignant, thought-provoking." – Amazon reviewer. "Bill Sanderson's book is a real page turner. His story is an inspiration to anyone who has faced overwhelming odds and has asked how will I get through this. Highly recommended!" – R. Singleton

For over five decades, Sanderson has appeared in hundreds of feature films, TV movies and series, plays, commercials and even cartoons. The one constant throughout the decades was the urge to drink too much and do the wrong thing in a situation precisely because it was wrong – leading to numerous arrests and forcible removals from bars.

Looking back, Sanderson says that he is "astonished at the second chances that I've had."

"I wrote this book to entertain and tell my story, but if there is any kind of a moral it is that you can realize a dream through persistence, fortitude and a little bit of good luck," he comments.

Yes, I'm That Guy, The Rough-and-Tumble Life of a Character Actor makes a great holiday gift and is available from online retailers, including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com and Target.com, and can be ordered to purchase at your local independent bookstore. For more information, please visit www.williamsanderson.net

