Memoir of Growing Up with a Gay Father Releases this LGBTQ+ History Month

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19 during this year's LGBTQ+ History Month, author, ally and radio host Lisa Lucca is releasing her memoir, "Ashes to Ink" (JuJu House Publishing), which tells her experiences as the daughter of a gay man who came out in the 1970s and the challenges her family overcame navigating the complexities of love, sexuality and parenthood.

Ashes to Ink: A Memoir cover Author Lisa Lucca

In modern-day America, coming out remains daunting and difficult for the LGBTQ+ community despite awareness and increasing acceptance. Families still struggle to understand what it means when a loved one comes out. We see too few honest and positive stories about a child's experience of a parent coming out as LGBTQ+. This struggle is on full display in Lucca's account of what happened after her father came out five decades ago.

"Ashes to Ink" is more than one woman's experiences. From the first line to the last word, this book is a reminder that being an ally is crucial to the well-being of loved ones and strangers alike. At times, "Ashes to Ink" lays bare the language used against and the attitudes held toward the LGBTQ+ community before cultural shifts curtailed the basest opinions from public conversations. On the book's release day, she will remotely appear at an event hosted by suburban Chicago's Oak Park Public Library to discuss her book, share passages, and discuss LGBTQ+ families past and present.

Lucca's story is part of this year's LGBTQ+ history month, and it will remain a piece of the conversation around allyship, coming out and growing up with an LGBTQ+ parent. Her writing is already being lauded by fellow authors and groups such as COLAGE, a national LGBTQ+ family organization.

Jordan Budd, the executive director of COLAGE, wrote, "In this raw and gripping memoir, Lisa Lucca has perfectly captured the unique ripple effects of life with a gay parent. With little representation in popular media, people who grow up with (or find out about) LGBTQ+ parents/caregivers are often left to wonder if there's anyone else who really understands. Ashes to Ink is proof we are not alone, and that love truly does win."

Lucca is a life coach and hosts the weekly radio show Live True on KTAL-LP 101.5FM Las Cruces, New Mexico. To learn more about her and "Ashes to Ink," visit lisalucca.com. Archives of her radio program are available at lccommunityradio.org.

If you have questions about any content in this release or would like further information, please contact publicist Lexi Rose.

SOURCE JuJu House Publishing