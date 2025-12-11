Memoir Packets of Hope Free for the Holidays at PacketsOfHope.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose can pull us through the darkest seasons, and few stories demonstrate that truth more powerfully than Jill Siegal Chalsty's new memoir, Packets of Hope: A Journey of Healing and Rediscovery. The book is offered at no cost, during the holiday season and year-round, at packetsofhope.com.

Packets of Hope

After losing her husband and facing her own battle with cancer, Jill boarded the Queen Anne on its maiden world voyage with a clear mission: to hand-deliver information about Overcoming Obstacles, a free K–12 life skills curriculum, to ministers of education around the world. Reaching those leaders from the U.S. can be nearly impossible—emails go unanswered, contacts are hard to find—so she decided to cross oceans herself to put the materials directly in their hands.

The voyage became a test of endurance and creativity. Confined by health challenges and long sea days, Jill spent ten-hour stretches journaling and shaping those entries into a memoir that weaves together intimate reflections, human connection, and her life's mission to equip young people with essential life skills. Through that process, she found healing in action—and a truth she now lives by: keep going and let your effort reach beyond yourself.

That message runs through every port she visited and every story she tells. Whether it's crossing the world or taking a small step close to home, Jill's journey is a reminder that forward motion—no matter how quiet or slow—is where hope begins.

Publisher Saint Bernard Press invites you to give the gift of hope this holiday season. Packets of Hope is available as a free download at packetsofhope.com.

Jill Siegal Chalsty is a writer, filmmaker, and philanthropist. In 1992, she founded Overcoming Obstacles, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free life skills education. Her life's work has empowered educators and touched the lives of over 180 million children worldwide. Packets of Hope is her debut memoir.

