The most feature-complete model in the MemoMind lineup, MemoMind One blends full AI capability with customizable frame styles designed for everyday wear.

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemoMind, the newly launched AI hardware brand incubated by XGIMI, today announces that its first AI glasses, MemoMind One, are officially available to order. Following their debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas and showcase at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, MemoMind One marks XGIMI's expansion beyond projection technology and into AI-powered wearables - bringing more than a decade of optical engineering expertise into a new category.

MemoMind Begins Accepting Orders of Its First AI Glasses

Designed for everyday use, MemoMind One blends ultralight comfort with adaptive intelligence, delivering AI assistance that works quietly in the background. The glasses combine dual-eye display technology with integrated audio and a multi-LLM hybrid operating system to support real-time translation, intelligent note-taking, contextual assistance, navigation, and more.

MemoMind One is available in three frame styles – Nomad (Square-Round), Archive (Round), and Gotham (Square) – alongside seven customizable color options to better match individual styles and preferences. Each frame is engineered with a focus on long-term comfort, durability, and all-day wear, with prescription lens support available. Under standard usage, MemoMind One delivers up to 16 hours of battery life, ensuring reliable performance throughout an entire day of use.

Key Features (No Subscription Required)

Memo AI

An on-device AI assistant that provides real-time support throughout the day, including Q&A, live translation, navigation guidance, contextual assistance, and an adaptive teleprompter experience.

AI Translator

Supports real-time translation across 26+ languages. Listen-in Mode passively translates ongoing conversations, while Dialog Mode enables seamless back-and-forth communication between speakers.

Idea Notes

Captures voice notes instantly and converts them into organized, searchable texts helping users preserve ideas and stay focused without interruptions.

AI Recorder

Records meetings, lectures, and conversations, then generates structured summaries within seconds, making it easier to review key points and to-do lists.

AI Teleprompter

Displays your notes in a smooth, easy-to-follow format while you speak, helping you stay confident, maintain pace, and deliver presentations naturally.

AI Captions

Provides live subtitles directly in your field of view, along with instant Q&A and Smart Listen capabilities to help you follow conversations and access information effortlessly.

Map Navigation

Provides turn-by-turn walking and cycling directions with destinations displayed directly in the user's line of sight. Users can access saved places, explore nearby points of interest, and navigate hands-free without constantly checking their phone.

Calendar

Keep your schedule, tasks, and priorities organized in one place, with timely reminders and intelligent suggestions to help you stay focused throughout the day.

Introducing Memo+: AI Long Memory

In addition to the core feature set, MemoMind offers Memo+, a premium subscription service powered by the device's continuous recording capabilities.

Available for $19.99 per month, Memo+ will be included free for 12 months for deposit holders and 6 months for Kickstarter backers.

At its core, Memo+ introduces AI Long Memory - a system designed to help users remember not only what happened, but why it mattered. Rather than simply storing recordings, AI Long Memory continuously organizes, connects, and understands the moments, intentions, and context behind daily life.

The experience is built around three key pillars:

Moments

AI-generated daily journals enriched with illustrations and organized into meaningful chapters.

Up Next

Automatically surfaced tasks, reminders, and future intentions extracted from conversations.

Memo AI+

Search and retrieve information across meetings, conversations, recordings, and Moments through a unified memory system.

Pricing and Availability

MemoMind One is now available to order on Kickstarter, with shipping expected later on this summer.

All frame styles – including Nomad (Square-Round), Archive (Round), and Gotham (Square) – as well as customizable color options will be available to select at launch.

The Standard Edition starts at $399, or $499 with prescription lenses.

The Custom Edition starts at $449.

For additional assets, see the press kit here.

To learn more about XGIMI's latest innovations, visit the XGIMI website , or follow @XGIMItech on Instagram, Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology.

About MemoMind

MemoMind is an AI hardware company incubated by XGIMI, the world's leading smart projector brand. Built on years of optical engineering expertise and a refined design philosophy, MemoMind brings a hardware-first approach to everyday AI.

Designed to feel natural rather than intrusive, MemoMind focuses on delivering AI that works quietly in the background, supporting users with clarity, context, and intention. Every product is crafted to be comfortable, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into daily life, enabling AI to

become more effortless, more personal, and more human.

Crafted for the mindful, MemoMind believes the most powerful technology is the kind you barely notice – until you need it.

SOURCE XGIMI