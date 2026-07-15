The new Elfin Flip Series ends the trade-off between portability and performance — bringing 4K laser visuals, Harman Kardon audio, and 1ms gaming latency into a book-sized form factor built for life at home.

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, the world's leading smart projector brand, announced today the expansion of its Elfin Flip Series with two new models — the Elfin Flip Laser and the Elfin Flip 4K, the new flagship of the lineup. The expanded series now delivers a full range of portable home entertainment experiences, spanning entry-level streaming to high-performance 4K laser projection.

XGIMI Redefines Portable Projection with the Expanded Elfin Flip Series, Led by the Elfin Flip 4K — Its Flagship Portable 4K Laser Projector

Building on the existing Elfin Flip Plus model, the new additions mark a significant upgrade in both optical performance and audio experience, bringing RGB Triple Laser technology and Harman Kardon-tuned sound to a slim, book-sized form factor, designed for seamless room-to-room use.

Room-to-Room Performance, Now in 4K

The Elfin Flip 4K is not a travel projector or a casual streaming device. It is a performance-class home projector designed to move effortlessly between the living room, bedroom, and beyond, projecting a full cinematic experience wherever you place it. Weighing just 1.55 kg and measuring 9.64 inches wide, it delivers a large-screen experience with zero visual compromise.

At its core, the Elfin Flip 4K is powered by a 4K RGB Triple Laser engine, delivering 1,600 ISO lumens of brightness, a 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ΔE<1 color accuracy — specifications that rival those of dedicated home theater installations. Its optical zoom (0.98–1.3:1 throw ratio) enables precise screen sizing without repositioning the unit.

The Elfin Flip 4K's flip-to-start interaction and slim profile reinforce its portability — pick it up, place it, and the picture is ready. XGIMI's Intelligent Screen Adapt (ISA) technology handles the rest automatically, with Uninterrupted Auto Keystone, Auto Focus, Intelligent Screen Alignment, Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, Wall Color Adaptation, and Intelligent Eye Protection.

Console-Level Gaming on a Large Screen

For the first time in the Elfin series, the Elfin Flip 4K introduces true console-level gaming performance, featuring 1ms input lag at 1080P@120Hz, along with VRR and ALLM support, Black Equalizer, Virtual Crosshair, and a dedicated Gaming Picture Mode.

Across the upgraded lineup, the Elfin Flip Laser and Elfin Flip 4K feature RGB Triple Laser light sources, delivering significantly improved brightness and contrast over LED-based models. The Elfin Flip Plus continues to serve as an accessible entry point with LED illumination for everyday streaming and entertainment.

Harman Kardon Audio and Google TV Built-In

Both the Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser include a 7W Harman Kardon speaker with Dolby Audio support, delivering a room-filling sound experience that eliminates the need for external audio equipment. Combined with Google TV, users have instant access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and thousands of additional streaming apps, making the Elfin Flip Series a complete all-in-one home entertainment solution.

The Elfin Flip Series at a Glance

The Elfin Flip Series launches with two models to suit a range of home entertainment needs:



Elfin Flip Laser (NEW) Elfin Flip 4K (NEW) Price $799 $999 Resolution 1080P 4K Light Source RGB Triple Laser RGB Triple Laser Brightness 1,600 ISO Lumens 1,600 ISO Lumens Dynamic Contrast 10,000:1 20,000:1 (DBLE ON) Sound 7W Harman Kardon 7W Harman Kardon Gaming — VRR/ALLM, 1ms Optical Zoom — 0.98–1.3:1

Availability

The Elfin Flip Series will be available for purchase beginning July 15, 2026, at XGIMI.com. The Elfin Flip 4K is priced at $999 USD / ￡869 GBP/ A$1999 AUD , and the Elfin Flip Laser is priced at $799 USD /￡689 GBP/ A$1699 AUD.

For more information, visit XGIMI.com or follow @XGIMItech on Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

Coming Soon: XGIMI MIRA Series

Also launching on July 15, 2026, the XGIMI MIRA joins the lineup as an ultra-short-throw 4K projector designed for those who believe their entertainment setup should be as considered as the rest of their home. The MIRA Pro will follow in September 2026. Featuring RGB Triple Laser technology and a 20,000:1 contrast ratio (DBLE on), the MIRA Series delivers a large-screen experience from just inches away - no complex wiring or installation required. Paired with Harman Kardon speakers and built-in Google TV, the MIRA Series brings cinematic picture and sound together in an elegantly designed package. Additional details on the MIRA Pro will be announced ahead of its September launch.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, XGIMI has helped people worldwide create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with world-class partners, including Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices guided by a user-first philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setup, and distinctive design, XGIMI develops the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI.com.

SOURCE XGIMI