SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a global leader in smart projection and home entertainment technology, today announces the successful conclusion of its TITAN Noir Series Kickstarter campaign, raising more than $18 million from over 5900 backers worldwide.

Since launching in April 2026, the campaign gained momentum among home theater enthusiasts eager to experience XGIMI's most advanced projector lineup to date. With over $18 million raised, the TITAN Noir Series is currently the highest-funded Kickstarter campaign of 2026 to date.

XGIMI Concludes Crowdfunding Campaign for TITAN Noir Series 4K Projectors, Raising Over $18.8 Million as Kickstarter’s Highest-Funded Campaign of 2026

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming support the TITAN Noir Series received throughout the campaign," said Apollo Zhong, Founder and CEO at XGIMI. "This achievement reflects the passion of our global community and reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of home entertainment. We look forward to delivering our most advanced home theater experience yet to backers around the world."

The TITAN Noir Series represents a new chapter in premium projection, combining breakthrough imaging technology with sophisticated industrial design.

The lineup features XGIMI's Dual Intelligent Iris technology, delivering up to 10,000:1 native contrast ratio, alongside up to 7,000 ISO lumens of brightness, exceptional color accuracy with Delta E <0.8, and coverage of up to 110% of the BT.2020 color space. The series also supports gaming refresh rates up to 240Hz for smooth, responsive gameplay.

Following the successful Kickstarter campaign, XGIMI has opened a limited-time Late Pledge program for supporters who missed the campaign window. Backers can still reserve TITAN Noir series projectors before retail availability.

From June 9–16 (Global):

TITAN Noir Max: $5,999

TITAN Noir Pro: $2,999

TITAN Noir: $2,699

From June 17–30:

Available in all regions except Europe and the UK, with pricing unchanged.

TITAN Noir Max will remain exclusive to Kickstarter and the Late Pledge program and will not be available through other retail or online channels.

TITAN Noir Pro and TITAN Noir will become available for purchase on XGIMI's official website beginning in July and August, respectively.

TITAN Noir Pro: $4,999

TITAN Noir: $3,999

Backers who reserved units will begin receiving their orders later this month.

For more details, please visit: https://us.xgimi.com/pages/titan-noir-max.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. XGIMI is also expanding their expertise into commercial projector technology to bring immersive experiences to more spaces. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology.

SOURCE XGIMI