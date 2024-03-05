Memora Health and Intermountain Health Partner to Scale Innovative Care Delivery Programs

Memora's intelligent care enablement platform will support the integrated system in delivering high-quality care to more patients across the enterprise, beginning in oncology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health , the leading intelligent care enablement platform, today announced a partnership with Intermountain Health to implement new innovative care delivery programs for patients of the enterprise, delivering high-quality care

to more people.

This multi-year partnership will initially focus on cancer care with plans to extend across additional clinical areas over the next several years, enabling Intermountain Health to scale personalized, high-quality care, while streamlining workflows for care teams.

"The moment a person is diagnosed with cancer, their life changes. Being able to provide consistent communication with patients to address questions and concerns about their care is critical and very important to us," said Derrick Haslem, MD, senior medical director for cancer care at Intermountain. "Memora's technology helps our busy care teams with daily tasks and empowers them to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality care to our patients."

Memora's intelligent care enablement platform uses AI to automate basic tasks for healthcare teams while proactively guiding patients through their care plans. Rather than sending patients home from a doctor's visit with only paperwork, Memora's conversational AI can instantly address patient questions about their treatment, medications, and side effects.

When necessary, Memora's platform can identify complex issues and connect them to their doctor or clinical care team for more support. In this way, the technology empowers health systems to scale personalized, high-quality care while also minimizing time spent by providers on routine administrative tasks.

Together, Memora and Intermountain share a vision to scale this innovative technology to additional service lines, streamlining workflows and supporting the patient experience across the full enterprise.

As treatments evolve with the latest research and evidence base, so will Memora's digital care programs, ensuring the highest quality of care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intermountain Health to extend their innovative, high-quality care to more patients, while helping them adhere to care plans and receive care where it will be most effective and convenient," said Omar Nagji, chief commercial officer at Memora Health. "Over the next several years, our platform will enable Intermountain Health to address the critical needs of patients and clinicians on complex care journeys."

About Memora Health

Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, helps clinicians focus on top-of-license practice while proactively engaging patients along complex care journeys. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for care teams and patients. The company's platform digitizes and automates high-touch clinical workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication and support. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

About Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health operates multiple clinics and hospitals in Colorado and six other western states. Intermountain is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. To help people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by consistently using evidence-based best practices to deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

