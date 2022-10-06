Memora Health Announces Partnership with Luma Health to Streamline Patient Communications

Two leading digital health companies partner to offer health systems a unique program to increase patient engagement and unify clinical operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading intelligent, clinically validated care program for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a partnership with Luma Health, the leading Patient Success Platform™ orchestrating all parts of the patient journey, to create a streamlined experience for patients across the many entry points of health systems.

Memora Health delivers AI-backed, clinically-validated care programs, through dynamic and conversational two-way text, to reduce care team burden and improve patient outcomes. Luma's platform enables healthcare organizations to unify operational, clinical, and financial journeys. The two digital health companies will help health systems increase patient access and ensure that patients are engaged and following their care plans to avoid care gaps. This partnership will be available to health systems nationally.

"At Memora, we're committed to improving complex care management for both patients and care teams. With so many platforms and portals available to patients, we understand the confusion and difficulty patients experience when reaching out to their care teams, especially outside of hospital walls," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora. "We're excited to combine forces with Luma and offer a streamlined care experience where gaps in care are avoided and the patient experience is enhanced, all while keeping care teams working at the top of their license."

This partnership will enable care teams to keep patients engaged and successful between visits and unburden them from routine administrative tasks, allowing them to prioritize their time on patients that need it most. After implementing Memora's care programs and Luma's platform separately, health systems have reported a 62 percent increase in patients' care plan adherence and a 37 percent increase in referred patients seen. Additionally, this is the first partnership to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool which have traditionally been separate offerings.

"Today's health systems offer many entry points, making the care experience confusing for both patients and providers," said Aditya Bansod, co-founder and CTO at Luma. "At Luma, we believe that healthcare should work better for all patients and are thrilled to partner with Memora to create an improved and simplified care experience for all."

About Memora Health

Memora Health helps healthcare organizations digitize and automate care programs, making complex care delivery simple for patients and clinicians to navigate. Memora's deep knowledge of clinical workflows and patient experience allows the construction of cohesive digital programs that guide patients through their care episodes, and automates the completion of simple follow-up tasks in the EHR for care teams. Memora's digitized care programs reduce care team notifications by nearly 40%, has an average patient NPS over 70, and improves engagement and clinical outcomes across diverse populations. Memora Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with clients and team members around the world. For more information about Memora Health, visit memorahealth.com.

About Luma Health

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. For additional information, visit www.lumahealth.io.

