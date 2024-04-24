Memora Health Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

Divya Bhat and Herman Ng join Memora bringing expertise to further transform care delivery using AI

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health , the leading intelligent care enablement platform, today announced an expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Divya Bhat as Chief Product Officer and Herman Ng as Chief Financial Officer. Divya and Herman bring unique experience as Silicon Valley innovators that will help to advance Memora's mission to simplify often complex patient and clinician care journeys.

Divya has extensive experience as a product leader, previously serving as Chief Product Officer at Virta Health, where she led the company's engineering, product, design, and analytics teams through a high-growth period. More recently, Divya served as a Visiting Group Partner at Y Combinator, a leading startup accelerator based in Silicon Valley, where she advised dozens of early-stage startups. Divya has an entrepreneurial background, previously as co-founder and CEO of Rickshaw (acquired by DoorDash in September 2017), and Jamglue (also backed by Y Combinator).

"I'm excited to join the team and help realize Manav and Kunaal's vision to revolutionize both the patient and clinician experience. Memora's platform has already shown promising results in giving patients access to high-quality, evidence-based support before, after, and in-between their clinician visits, while at the same time reducing burden on care teams to manage this communication load," said Bhat. "So many other industries have been able to meet customers where they are with engaging AI-driven messaging and workflows. Memora is bringing this same level of service to health care where it matters most."

Herman Ng comes to Memora from Branch Metrics, a leading enterprise SaaS company for mobile analytics, where he served as SVP, Finance and Operations. During his time at Branch, the company saw revenue grow from $1M to over $100M and expanded across the globe. Herman brings additional experience from leadership roles in finance and operations at companies like Medallia, Eventbrite, and Google.

In addition to new leadership hires announced today, the company has also promoted Nathan Leong, from VP, Legal to General Counsel and Dr. James Colbert from SVP, Care Delivery to Chief Medical Officer.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Divya and Herman to the Memora team and congratulate Jamie and Nathan on their new roles. This strengthens our already robust leadership team," said Manav Sevak, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Memora. "Memora is at an inflection point in its growth as we continue to capitalize on our AI advantage to automate clinical workflows and scale our operations. The expertise of Herman, Divya, Jamie, and Nathan will continue to fuel our path as a market leader in AI — ensuring it is responsibly applied in clinical settings to bring patients the care they deserve, and clinicians the tools they need to provide meaningful care."

Today's news comes on the heels of an enterprise partnership with Intermountain Health announced in March to support patients across the enterprise, beginning with oncology care. In 2023, Memora announced a strategic investment of $30 million led by General Catalyst with follow-on investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Transformation Capital, and Frist Cressey Ventures, along with partnerships with leading health systems including Virtua Health, SUNY Downstate, Eisenhower Health, and others. As a leader in driving AI advancements in care delivery, with this expanded leadership team the company is poised for additional growth with leading hospitals and health systems in 2024.

Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, helps clinicians focus on top-of-license practice while proactively engaging patients along complex care journeys. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for care teams and patients. The company's platform digitizes and automates high-touch clinical workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication and support.

