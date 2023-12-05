Memora Health Named to the 2023 CB Insights' Digital Health 50 List

The intelligent care enablement platform was recognized as a leader in helping patients and providers navigate complex care journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Memora Health to its fifth-annual Digital Health 50 (formerly the Digital Health 150), showcasing the 50 most promising private digital health companies of 2023.

"We are thrilled to be included on CB Insights' Digital Health 50 list among other top companies who are delivering on the promise of new technologies like AI to transform care delivery," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora Health. "Memora's intelligent care enablement platform is streamlining care delivery for patients and clinicians — empowering care teams to spend more time with patients in person, and less time answering routine questions or spending after-hours time trying to reach patients. This award is recognition of Memora's impact on patients and clinicians, and we're excited to continue toward our mission to simplify complex care journeys."

"From bringing clinical trials to underserved populations to developing new drugs and therapies, this year's Digital Health 50 winners are transforming the future of healthcare," said Alex Lennox-Miller, CB Insights' Lead Healthcare Analyst. "Generative AI is continuing to gain traction in healthcare, with over thirty companies in this year's cohort offering AI-augmented solutions. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact, industry-leading innovations, and continued success of this year's winners."

Memora Health offers an intelligent, AI-driven conversational SMS platform that helps health systems and health plans create better patient experiences and scale care management programs — without increasing the burden on the care team. Memora's evidence-based care programs are built by an in-house clinical team to anticipate patient needs and proactively offer additional support during key points in care journeys where things could go off track — such as right before or after surgery, after the birth of a child, or being newly diagnosed with a chronic condition. Support to patients is offered through conversational, two-way texting that feels as simple as chatting with friends and family, but is backed by powerful AI and natural language processing to intelligently answer common questions and triage concerns to the care team directly into the EHR. Clinicians can see message history and jump seamlessly into the conversation with the patient or chat in-thread, provider-to-provider, to coordinate care — helping patients feel more satisfied with their care, and clinicians more valued in how they deliver it.

The 2023 CB Insights Digital Health 50 honorees were selected from a pool of over 10,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Honorees are chosen using a variety of factors including CB Insights datasets — covering R&D activity, Mosaic scores, business relationships, software buyer transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — along with criteria such as tech novelty, market potential, and impact on the industry. The 2023 cohort highlights companies across a broad range of categories including workforce management, virtual and hybrid care, women's health, clinical trial technology, care management and coordination, data management and interoperability, and more.

About Memora Health

Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, helps clinicians focus on top-of-license practice while proactively engaging patients along complex care journeys. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for care teams and patients. The company's platform digitizes and automates high-touch clinical workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication and support. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

