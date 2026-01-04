"MemorAiLink® Show Up" at CES 2026：Etron Tech Advances Edge AI and Robotics through On-Device Innovation

‒ RPC® inside G120 Subsystem – Honored with the "2025 Hsinchu Science Park Innovative Product Award."

‒ New Scalable DDR3 Products and ASIC AI Memory – Developed through the MemorAiLink® platform.

‒ EJ732 Series Chips – Successfully obtained the USB-IF USB PD3.2 DRP Controller Certification.

‒ Launch of Robotics Barebone Platforms – Introducing the AMR01C and AMR01M series.

‒ XINK Nano Platform –Successfully deployed in smart parking applications by Taiwan's leading EV charging system integrator.

‒ Strategic Partnership with Asia Optical – Collaborating to create domestic delivery and robotic base barebone systems.

‒ Privacy-First AI Robot Decision System – Winner of the CES Innovation Award.

‒ "DecloakVision" – Recognized with the 22nd National Innovation Award.

LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etron Technology (TPEx: 5351) will showcase its latest innovations at CES 2026 (January 6–9) under the core theme "MemorAiLink® Show Up," highlighting comprehensive edge AI solutions across four key domains: memory, intelligent vision sensing, high-speed connectivity, and privacy computing. These innovations not only boost system performance and reduce design complexity, but also accelerate the deployment of smart automation ‒ riding the wave of the global edge AI and robotics market boom.Etron Technology (OTC Stock Code: 5351) will showcase its edge AI solutions under the core theme "MemorAiLink® show up" at CES 2026 (January 6–9), highlighting four key domains: memory, intelligent vision sensing, high-speed transmission, and privacy computing. These innovations not only enhance system performance and reduce design complexity but also accelerate smart automation deployment, riding the wave of the global edge AI and robotics market boom.

Etron Technology Group showcases its innovations at CES 2026 under the theme “MemorAiLink® Show Up".

Etron will also debut its "RPC® inside G120 Subsystem," winner of the 2025 Hsinchu Science Park Innovative Product Award, underscoring the company's outstanding innovation and technological leadership in AI vision and semiconductor integration. Etron continues to expand the technical scope of its AI memory one-stop development platform, MemorAiLink®, delivering a full spectrum of services spanning customized memory, AI-dedicated memory, and heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging.

At CES 2026, Etron will present multiple breakthroughs powered by MemorAiLink®, including the RPC® inside G120 subsystem, a newly upgraded and scalable DDR3 product line, and a soon-to-be-launched ASIC AI memory solution designed to support SLM/VLM computing for edge AI applications—demonstrating Etron's comprehensive strategy for the AI market.

In the high-speed connectivity arena, Etron's EJ732 series has successfully achieved USB-IF certification as a USB PD 3.2 DRP controller. Featuring a three-in-one full-end integration design covering host, device, and cable, it represents the industry's most complete USB PD 3.2 control platform. The EJ732 not only supports up to 240W (48V/5A) Extended Power Range (EPR), but also fully enables USB4 80Gbps high-speed data transfer, empowering customers to develop high-performance, secure, and fully compatible USB-C solutions at unprecedented speed.

With the global robotics market projected to exceed $100 billion in 2025, making robotics applications another major highlight. In collaboration with its subsidiary, eYs3D Microelectronics, Etron has unveiled the "AMR01C/AMR01M Robotics Barebone Platforms." The core value of these platforms lies in their all-in-one design, which integrates the chassis, drivetrain, sensors, controllers, and navigation/obstacle avoidance algorithms. This allows system integrators to rapidly add customized upper structures (such as shelving or robotic arms), significantly shortening development cycles.

In a strategic move, eYs3D/Etron and Asia Optical have partnered to build domestic delivery and robotic base platforms. This is not just a single project but a key step in constructing a domestic robotics ecosystem, leveraging local chips and sensing technologies to provide cost competitiveness and stable supply, laying the foundation for cloud-edge collaboration, generative AI, and Physical AI.

The XINK Nano platform is designed for real-time edge computing and sensor fusion. Leveraging its low-latency advantages, it has already been successfully deployed in smart parking applications by a leading domestic EV charging system integrator, thanks to its real-time responsiveness and low latency advantages. Equipped with a high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU), it fuses RGB and Time-of-Flight (ToF) dual-sensor fusion computing, enabling local on-device processing and decision-making. Compared with traditional architectures that rely on cloud analysis, XINK Nano delivers real-time AI computing at the edge, effectively reducing data transmission latency and dependence on network bandwidth, while significantly lowering operational costs. It enhances system stability and responsiveness, making it the preferred choice for edge AI local sensing.

The DeCloakBrain™ Privacy AI Robotic Decision System has earned CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree status. This marks the third time DeCloak—an Etron subsidiary specializing in privacy computing and AI—has won this prestigious global award, solidifying its leadership in privacy computing and autonomous decision-making for smart robotics, healthcare, and security.

DeCloak Intelligences has won the 22nd National Innovation Award for "DecloakVision". Combining Differential Privacy and Homomorphic Encryption, the system achieves de-identified monitoring to detect risks like falls in real time. Compliant with NIST SP800-266, GDPR, and the EU AI Act, it is currently deployed at major medical centers in Taiwan including NTU Hsinchu Branch and Chi Mei Medical Center, achieving a perfect balance between healthcare quality and privacy security.

Under the core theme "MemorAiLink® Show Up," the Etron Technology Group will make a strong presence at CES 2026, focusing on four key pillars: memory, intelligent vision sensing, high-speed interconnects, and privacy-preserving computing. The showcased innovations and edge AI solutions are designed to enhance system performance, reduce design complexity, and accelerate the deployment of intelligent and automated applications—collectively advancing the vision of future smart living.

Visit Us at CES 2026:

Etron Technology Group Booth

Booth No. 14841

Central Hall, LVCC

Booth No. 14841 Central Hall, LVCC DeCloak @ CES 2026

Booth No. 62201

Venetian Expo, Hall G

Booth No. 62201 Venetian Expo, Hall G DeCloak @ CES 2026 Unveiled

Date: January 4

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shoreline Exhibit Hall

We cordially invite our industry partners and visitors to connect with us, explore our latest innovations, and create mutual success together.

About eEver Technology, Inc

eEver Technology, Inc. is a leading global USB Type-C solution design and product company, specializing in high speed transfer interface, power delivery, and audio/video streaming as core technologies, and in developing high performance USB-Type-C solutions. Its world-class track record of helping its clients succeed and develop USB Type-C system products enables systems providers to capitalize on this emerging and fast-growing market. www.eevertech.com

About eYs3D Microelectronics

eYs3D Microelectronics Corp. is a pioneer in 3D sensing technologies, focused on developing semiconductor-oriented technologies and products that integrate 3D vision, computer vision, and on-chip intelligence for robotics applications.

Built on a strong foundation in memory architecture and computer vision, and through close collaboration with its parent company, Etron Technology, Inc., and ARM Holdings Plc., eYs3D develops specialized vision processing chips and subsystems that enable robots to perceive, understand, and make decisions in the physical world. eYs3D's technology spans the full stack from sensing to decision, delivering silicon-level solutions that combine 3D perception, AI acceleration, and real-time control. These capabilities form the basis of its robot Platform-as-a-Service (robot PaaS) approach, supporting scalable deployment across industrial, commercial, and service robotics.

By focusing on system-ready vision silicon rather than standalone components, eYs3D targets emerging blue-ocean markets in robotic automation and intelligent machines, positioning itself as a leading provider of computer vision processing platforms for the next generation of robotics. visit www.eys3d.com.

About DeCloak

DeCloak's privacy-intelligent solutions can be deployed through either software or hardware. With DeCloak's patented corresponding privacy AI technologies, all data processed can remain highly analyzable while preserving total privacy. The processed data is transmitted to the local server or cloud in a de-identified format, and enterprises can use the AI inference model to run data analysis and architect big data trends.

https://de-cloak.com/

About Etron Technology, Inc

Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351. TW) is a world-class fabless and heterogeneous integration IC design company that specializes in the application-driven buffer memory, known-good die memory (KGDM), innovative RPC DRAM® and other artificial intelligence and machine learning-induced DRAM products. It also features high-speed transfer interface chips for USB Type-C, Machine Vision Sensing Cameras, Modules, and ICs, along with a Depthmap Processing Unit. These offerings can be integrated to fulfill customer requirements for AI applications. To learn more, please visit www.etron.com

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Spokesperson:

Ms. Justine Tsai

Corporate Deputy Spokesperson:

Mr. Eason Cheng

Tel: +886-3-578-2345 #8670

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Etron Technology