Memore Launches Functional Whole Food Blends for Sustainable Cognitive Health

Each Memore pouch contains 30 servings of brain-boosting nutrients thanks to high-quality ingredients derived from 11 whole foods and three plant-based protein sources. Available in three varieties, Blueberry Lemon, Blackberry Ginger and Base (flavorless), Memore delivers omega-3s, antioxidants, an entire serving of leafy greens, protein and fiber. Memore powders can be added to water or a favorite beverage, blended into a smoothie, sprinkled on top of foods (like oats/yogurt), and even used for baking.

"Having a family connection to Alzheimer's has made me so passionate about bringing this idea to life," says Erika Lepczyk, Co-Founder and CEO of Memore. "Many people don't know that less than 2% of Alzheimer's cases are genetic — we're hoping to educate our consumers while also giving them convenient and versatile products to help prioritize their cognitive health."

Developed at the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab in association with NC State University, Memore is the first CPG product in the lab to go from concept to commercialization. The brand leverages the science and research of the MIND Diet , shown to slow cognitive decline and reduce Alzheimer's risk by as much as 53%. Memore products are loaded with whole food ingredients, including brain-boosters like blueberry, spinach, sweet potato and beet. The powders are plant-based, vegan and gluten-free, containing no added sugar or sweeteners.

"It isn't easy to get all essential nutrients, even with a well-balanced diet," adds Brad Lepczyk, Co-Founder of Memore. "We developed Memore to help fill the nutritional gaps and provide products packed with health benefits that consumers can enjoy on a daily basis."

Memore can be purchased for $74.00/30 servings on the "Subscribe & Save" model (delivered every 15, 30 or 45 days) or for $86.05/30 servings on yourmemore.com . First-time purchasers will receive a welcome pack inclusive of a reusable Memore bottle and electric frother. To learn more, please visit www.yourmemore.com and follow @yourmemore on Instagram and Facebook .

About Memore:

Founded in 2021, Memore is a company dedicated to sustainable cognitive health that offers functional blends that conveniently fill gaps in your diet with whole food nutrition shown to improve cognition, slow cognitive decline and reduce your risks of Alzheimer's dementia. Available in three varieties, Blueberry Lemon, Blackberry Ginger and Base (flavorless), Memore delivers omega-3s, antioxidants, an entire serving of leafy greens, protein and fiber with each serving. Memore is available for purchase at www.yourmemore.com , and you can stay up-to-date with the latest news on Instagram and Facebook .

