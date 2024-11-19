Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations Tap Kelley Morris as President

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations have appointed Kelley Morris, MHA, as President and CEO. With more than 25 years experience in healthcare philanthropy, operations, and research administration, Morris will serve as the Foundations' chief strategist, collaborating with its board to set the vision, strategy, and structure for philanthropy, donor development, and stewardship activities across the healthcare system.

Morris assumed her new role in September, succeeding Kevin Janser, who retired after serving in his role since 2007.

"We are honored to welcome Kelley," said Brett Rose, chair of the Board of Directors for the Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations. "Her vast experience and proven track record in philanthropy and fundraising will be instrumental in advancing the Foundations' missions and expanding our impact."

The Foundations ensure the ongoing availability of safe, quality, cost-effective, patient and family-centered care throughout Memorial Healthcare System, including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, regardless of one's ability to pay, with the goal of improving the health and wellness of the south Broward community.

Morris joined Memorial after serving as vice president of individual giving at Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and oversight of transformational and principal gifts, major gifts, integrated fundraising and annual giving, gift planning, and corporate and private foundations. She has also held senior fundraising positions at City of Hope, Doheny Eye Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Baylor College of Medicine.

"Kelley demonstrates strong skills in driving revenue growth and mission impact through strategic philanthropy by cultivating relationships, board development and staff mentoring, making her an invaluable addition to the Foundations," said Shane Strum, interim CEO, Memorial Healthcare System.

Morris has been recognized for her innovative fundraising programs that have had a transformational impact on the organizations she has served. She holds a master's in healthcare administration from Texas Woman's University and a bachelor's in healthcare administration from University of Texas Medical Branch.

"We are excited to welcome Kelley, a skilled nonprofit executive with a proven track record in fundraising, to the Joe DiMaggio Children's and Memorial Foundations," said Elizabeth Justen, chair, South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. "Her dedication to advancing health initiatives has uplifted countless communities, and we are looking forward to collaborating with her as we work together to build healthier communities. The Board of Commissioners is confident that Kelley will enhance our legacy of increasing community health awareness for those we serve."

Morris joins a dedicated team that recently spearheaded a remarkable $107M fundraising effort to support projects and programs throughout Memorial Healthcare System, most notably fueling the $56M campaign to assist in the four-story expansion of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

The Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations collaborate on philanthropic efforts to assist patients and their families, and to underwrite the cost of key programs, facilities, and equipment within the Memorial Healthcare System.

To learn more or make a donation, please call 954-265-3454, or visit Memorial Foundation and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation.

