Memorial Day Brings Massive Savings on Appliances, Mattresses and More

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day, otherwise known as the unofficial kickoff of summer is May 28, and as the grills start to sizzle, so do the deals. Before shoppers head to their backyard bashes or weekend getaways, they should head to savings destination RetailMeNot for Memorial Day sales galore.
According to RetailMeNot research, the shopping categories with the deepest Memorial Day discounts are outdoor entertaining, appliances and mattresses. "Historically, this holiday weekend is fantastic for savings on a ton of big home items," says RetailMeNot's Shopping & Trends Expert, Sara Skirboll. "Everything from refrigerators to mattresses are deeply discounted, so if you're looking for an upgrade on items like this, or even patio furniture, take a few minutes to do some research before you take a dip in the pool."
Home and Garden Sales
- 1800Mattress: Get up to 50% off in the 1800Mattress Memorial Day sale, and get $10 cash back on purchases over $200. (Expiring soon)
- Lowe's: Get up to 40% off appliances. (Expiring June 6)
- Overstock: Get up to 70% off bedding, home decor and more. (Expiring soon)
Sports and Outdoors Sales
- Cabela's: Save up to 40% off, and get free express shipping on $50. (Expiring May 28)
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off boats, tents, apparel, footwear and more. Shipping is free on purchases over $49. (Expiring soon)
- REI: Get up to 30% off everything from climbing and camping gear to jackets and shorts in the REI Anniversary Sale. (Expiring May 28)
Travel Sales
- CheapOair: Up to $40 off flight tickets. (Expiring soon)
- Hotels.com: Save up to 40% at select hotels in destinations like Seattle, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Also, use the code AMERICA for an extra 10% off your booking. (Expiring May 29)
- Travelocity: Start your summer off with a relaxing trip to a sunny beach or bustling city. Take up to 45% off select hotels. (Expiring soon)
Apparel Sales
- American Eagle: Up to 60% off AE clearance. (Expiring May 31)
- The Children's Place: Get up to 60% off the entire site. (Expiring May 31)
- Old Navy: Get 50% off all tees, tanks, shorts and swimsuits. Save 30% off all dresses. (Expiring June 1)
Shoe Sales
- Kohl's: Get 50% off select shoes for the family. (Expiring soon)
- Finish Line: Take an additional 25% off select shoes. (Expiring soon)
- Adidas: Score up to 30% off select shoes. (Expiring soon)
