Memorial Day Car Shopping: Edmunds Experts Advise on the Best Strategies for Deal-Seekers During New Car Shortages

"...there are still some decent financing deals out there if you know where to look," - Ivan Drury, analyst, Edmunds Tweet this

Edmunds experts note that car shoppers who are struggling to find affordable options in the new market this holiday weekend could benefit from leasing their next vehicle instead of financing a new purchase. Edmunds analysts have put together two lists: a list of the top vehicles to consider leasing instead of purchasing to achieve the greatest monthly savings and a list of the most affordable lease options on the market as of May. Both lists can be found below.

"If you can't find the truck or SUV of your dreams out there but still need to jump into a new vehicle, leasing is a great solution," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "You'll be able to find cheaper monthly payments, and since a lease is usually a much shorter commitment than a purchase, you can test the waters with a new brand or vehicle type that you might not have considered in the past. By the time you come back to the market, the inventory situation will be in a much better place."

Edmunds experts also note that consumers who are committed to purchasing their next vehicle instead of leasing could benefit the most from shopping around based on available financing. Edmunds analysts have put together a list of vehicles that commanded the lowest average annual percentage rates (APRs) as of May, which can be found below.

"Automakers and dealers aren't pushing out as many cash-based incentives right now, but there are still some decent financing deals out there if you know where to look," said Drury. "Although average APRs are somewhat reflective of the creditworthiness of the shoppers who bought them, these vehicles are being incentivized by automakers that are taking advantage of low corporate borrowing costs."

For more general tips on how to shop for a car on a holiday weekend, Edmunds experts have put together a helpful guide that can be found here.

Most Affordable Monthly Leased Vehicles

(2021 Model Year)

Vehicle Category Vehicle Make Vehicle Model Average Monthly Payment Mainstream car Chevrolet Bolt EV $216 Mainstream car Nissan Leaf $225 Mainstream car Kia Forte $268 Mainstream SUV Chevrolet Trax $252 Mainstream SUV Buick Encore $260 Mainstream SUV Mazda CX-3 $272 Mainstream truck Nissan Frontier $393 Mainstream truck Toyota Tacoma $398 Mainstream truck Ram 1500 Classic $408 Luxury car Acura ILX $341 Luxury car BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe $469 Luxury car Acura TLX $471 Luxury SUV Lexus UX 200 $447 Luxury SUV BMW X1 $488 Luxury SUV Lexus NX 300 $498

Leased Vehicles with Greatest Savings Compared to Financed Vehicles

(2021 Model Year)

Vehicle Category Vehicle Make Vehicle Model Finance Monthly Payment Lease Monthly Payment Savings Mainstream car Toyota Prius Prime $613 $306 $307 Mainstream car Chevrolet Bolt EV $440 $216 $224 Mainstream car Dodge Charger $806 $633 $172 Mainstream SUV Jeep Wrangler $766 $534 $232 Mainstream SUV Chevrolet Tahoe $1,066 $856 $210 Mainstream SUV Toyota Highlander $697 $487 $210 Mainstream truck Ram 2500 $1,000 $676 $325 Mainstream truck Ram 1500 $779 $534 $245 Mainstream truck Ram 1500 Classic $620 $408 $212 Luxury car Mercedes-Benz E-Class $1,069 $873 $197 Luxury car Acura ILX $504 $341 $164 Luxury car Audi A4 $706 $546 $160 Luxury SUV Cadillac XT6 $851 $656 $195 Luxury SUV Lexus RX 350L $797 $627 $170 Luxury SUV Cadillac XT5 $725 $559 $166

Financed Vehicles Averaging the Lowest APR

(2021 Model Year)

Vehicle Category Vehicle Make Vehicle Model Average APR Mainstream car Subaru Legacy 1.2% Mainstream car Subaru Impreza 2.1% Mainstream car Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2.1% Mainstream SUV Subaru Ascent 0.9% Mainstream SUV Subaru Outback 1.3% Mainstream SUV Honda Pilot 1.9% Mainstream truck Honda Ridgeline 2.3% Mainstream truck Ram 1500 3.6% Mainstream truck Nissan Titan 4.2% Luxury car BMW 5 Series 2% Luxury car BMW 4 Series 2.6% Luxury car Acura TLX 2.7% Luxury SUV Volvo XC40 Recharge 1.5% Luxury SUV Infiniti QX80 1.6% Luxury SUV Infiniti QX50 1.8%

