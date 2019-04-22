Memorial Day Celebrity Softball Game Announces Carry the Load as Beneficiary

DALLAS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and creator of the Red River Rivalry Celebrity Softball Game that kicks off OU/UT Weekend announces another star-studded celebrity coed softball game happening this Memorial Day Weekend at the AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Following the success of the Red River Rivalry game, Tim "TK" Klund announced this week that Carry the Load will also be the main beneficiary of the Memorial Day Celebrity Softball Classic. Stadium Gates will open at 3 PM CST with the first pitch being at 5 PM CST.

"As a veteran, Carry the Load is an incredible organization that I am personally connected to and care deeply about their mission," says Klund. "I want to use this game to not only raise money for Carry the Load, but also bring awareness to the inspiring work they're doing to honor military veterans, first responders and their families. I have so many amazing celebrity friends who want an opportunity to play in one of my games and this is the perfect fit for everyone involved. Every celebrity participating in this event are huge supporters of the cause and want to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

Carry The Load is a non-profit organization that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. What started into 2011 as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has grown into a nationwide awareness campaign, including the Carry The Load National Relay that is a 11,500-mile journey across 40 states for 32 days. The culminating event is the 20-hour Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day Weekend.

"We're here to mourn the loss of those that we've loved, those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. But we're also here, united, to celebrate those lives – to thank God that such men and women lived," says Stephen Holley, president and CEO of Carry the Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL.

A special "Thank You" to our amazing Title Sponsor, Rad Rides. We are grateful for their Sponsorship. Rad Rides by Troy was established in 1995 as a father and son business that has grown to become one of America's top automotive shops. For more information visit: https://radrides.com/

For sponsorship inquiries and to purchase tickets, please contact TK or visit: http://mdcsg.org/

