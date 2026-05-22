MEMORIAL DAY MARKS START OF SUMMER FITNESS RESET FOR LOS ANGELES PROFESSIONALS

Ultimate Performance launches priority summer onboarding across its private LA facilities as demand rises for fast, measurable body transformation results ahead of beach season.

LOS ANGELES , May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer in Los Angeles, global personal training company Ultimate Performance (U.P.) says more Angelenos are looking to get into peak shape before vacations, events, and beach season – but many are still relying on generic fitness plans, crash diets, and quick-fix approaches that fail to deliver the results they actually want.

Ultimate Performance: The global benchmark in personal training since 2009

Founded in 2009, Ultimate Performance is the global benchmark in personal training and operates four private, by-appointment-only facilities across Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Brentwood, and West Hollywood.

According to the company, many clients arrive after years of trying to self-manage their fitness without achieving visible, sustainable results.

U.P. says the biggest challenge for most busy professionals is not motivation, but consistency, structure, and accountability.

Emily Schofield, Regional Manager at Ultimate Performance Los Angeles, said: "Every year around Memorial Day, people suddenly realize summer is closer than they think, and they start looking for the quickest possible way to get into shape.

"But there's a huge difference between simply losing weight and building a visibly lean, strong, athletic physique.

"What most people really want is to look and feel confident and healthy going into summer, and that requires far more precision and accountability than people realize."

While U.P. says GLP-1 medications can help people can lose weight rapidly, and there should be no stigma about using them, they can also lead to rapid loss of muscle, which can lead to unintended health consequences.

According to U.P.'s global client data, aggressive dieting or rapid weight loss without proper strength training and nutrition can result in 20% to 40% of weight lost coming from muscle tissue, potentially impacting strength, metabolism, energy levels, and long-term weight maintenance.

Emily added: "Most busy professionals don't struggle because they lack motivation. They struggle because they don't have the time, structure, or headspace to manage everything themselves consistently.

"That's where personalized coaching changes everything.

"If you want exceptional results in a tight 6-to-12-week window, every week matters. There is no substitute for a well-structured strength-training program, precise nutrition tailored to you, and expert accountability when things get tough."

Unlike conventional gyms in LA, U.P. offers a fully managed fitness concierge service for high-performing professionals.

Clients receive highly personalised one-to-one coaching, while trainers oversee every aspect of the process, from training and nutrition to recovery, habit tracking, lifestyle management, and progress monitoring.

Through the U.P. Method, the company tracks more than 50 individual client metrics through its purpose-built coaching app, allowing trainers to adapt programs in real time and keep clients fully accountable between sessions. U.P. says this combination of precision coaching and ongoing accountability is one of the key reasons 97% of clients achieve their goals.

Importantly for time-poor Los Angeles professionals, the average U.P. client trains just 2.7 hours per week.

To support demand ahead of summer, Ultimate Performance is offering priority onboarding across all Los Angeles locations for anyone who books a complimentary consultation before June 5, with joining fees waived for a limited period.

For more information, visit: https://ultimateperformance.com/memorial-day

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SOURCE Ultimate Performance